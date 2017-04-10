All rumors birthed on Reddit should be taken with a pinch of salt, but any rumor from r/DCEUleaks should be treated like Harley Quinn arriving at Gotham PD headquarters claiming to have legit info about a bomb which is about to go off downtown — there's always a small sliver of a chance it's legit, but also she cray and should probably be escorted from the premises.

That's probably the best way to approach this new rumor from Reddit claiming that DC will make a grand total of four #Batman-themed movies the year after next.

Why? Because 2019 happens to be the 80th anniversary of Batman's creation in DC Comics, and the #DCEU will become one huge, Gotham-themed playground to celebrate the Dark Knight's birthday — if you choose to believe one of the more exciting rumors to emerge from this universe in a while.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Let's break down the details of the rumor and take a look at what those four Batman-themed movies would involve, and when they will allegedly arrive.

1. 'Gotham City Sirens' (February '19)

We know that Gotham City Sirens and The Batman are both some way into the creative process and will probably be released in 2019, so this part of the rumor holds up. Sirens is an all-female team-up movie directed by David Ayer and starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, plus Poison Ivy and Catwoman (neither yet cast).

Considering Batman already had some brief involvement (a super-icky kiss of life) with Harley in Suicide Squad, it's not too insane to expect a cameo in Sirens on his birthday year.

Another round? ['Suicide Squad', Warner Bros.]

2. 'Nightwing' (May '19)

A Memorial Day weekend slot has apparently been saved for the Nightwing solo movie. Some rumors have suggested #Nightwing will take over from Batman in the DCEU after Batman's solo movie, so introducing him first would make sense.

The Redditor claims that Grant Wilson is the villain of the film, and that he's "hired by Roland Desmond to take out all the mob bosses in Blüdhaven."

3. 'Batgirl' (August '19)

We learned just last week of DC's intent to make a Batgirl movie with Avengers director Joss Whedon (which could either be a win for feminism or a really bad idea). The Reddit leak has no more details on Batgirl, beyond a summer '19 release date.

[Credit: DC Comics]

4. 'The Batman' (November '19)

According to the Redditor, "Matt Reeves wants to do a larger scale Batman film that will include the Bat family as well as most of Batman's rogues." Deathstroke will still feature but not as the movie's primary villain.

While that sounds pretty exciting, and an appropriate way to crown the birthday year, everything we know about The Batman so far suggests it will arrive earlier than November 2019, with Reeves beginning work at the end of this year.

So, Could The Rumor Be Legit?

I don't know — is that bomb of Harley Quinn's really going to detonate under Gotham, or is she just attention-seeking? It's not unheard of for real info to be posted on Reddit, but most of the time these leaks turn out to be fan fiction.

None of the supposed plans for a year-long Batman celebration match up at all with my best-guess timeline of upcoming DCEU movies, so my instinct tells me this is all the work of the Riddler playing another of his pranks. Still, the idea of it is pretty fun, right? Just don't hold your breath.

Do you think there's any truth to the four Batman movies plan, or is this just the wild fantasy of a DCEU superfan?

(Source: Reddit)