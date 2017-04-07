Now, eagle-eyed as the internet tends to be when it comes to things like #EasterEggs, the very sneakiest nods and winks to the audience have always had a knack for staying hidden a little longer than most. Heck, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has been teasing that one last Easter Egg is still hiding in that movie for so long that the sequel is about to hit theaters.

For #Disney movies, of course, the whole thing is made a little more complicated by the fact that many of the most intriguing Easter Eggs are actually for movies that haven't come out yet — something that makes finding them all the more difficult (yet rewarding) for fans. It also, of course, makes a situation like this possible. Y'see:

It Turns Out That 'Big Hero 6' Has Been Hiding A 'Zootopia' Easter Egg This Whole Time

'Big Hero 6' [Credit: Disney]

Yup, that's right. 2014's #BigHero6 does, in actual fact, contain a full blown Easter Egg for 2016's #Zootopia — that pretty much no-one noticed until now. Thankfully, however, Oh My Disney is on the case, and dug up a cunningly disguised Easter Egg that, well, you can see for yourself below.

Check out the image, and see if you can spot what we're talking about:

'Big Hero 6' [Credit: Disney]

Caught it?

If not, take a closer look at Honey Lemon's cell phone case.

Because that, my friends, is Nick Wilde himself, two whole years before Zootopia hit theaters. Or, rather, it's an early draft image of Wilde, that it seems Disney's animators chose to throw into Big Hero 6 as a nod to the upcoming project. Which, as it turns out, is something we can be pretty sure of, since Big Hero 6's art director Scott Watanabe came right out and told Oh My Disney that it was, both revealing that...

"Early on, Honey Lemon’s phone case was designed to look like a bear, to conjure up a 'honey' connection, but we came across a few similar designs in our research. I began to think of other animals and Nick Wilde, the fox from 'Zootopia' (which was in production at the time), came to mind. Thought it might be a fun Easter Egg for fans to look out for in the film."

...and sharing this image of the phone's Zootopia-n design:

'Big Hero 6' [Credit: Disney/Scott Watanabe]

All of which not only makes the Easter Egg above entirely official, but also hammers home just how much of a bunch of gloriously forward-thinking geeks the folks over at Disney seem to be.

Nicely played, you magnificent nerds, you.

What do you think, though? Are there any other secret Easter Eggs that you've spotted lately? Let us know below!

(Sources: OhMyDisney)