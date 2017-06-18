Wonder Woman had a stellar opening weekend with a domestic box office take of $101 million, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. In the film’s second weekend, Wonder Woman only dropped 45% in its earnings, grossing $57 million, proving that the film has the potential to make a lot of money long-term.

Going into its third weekend at the box office, Wonder Woman had a worldwide total of over $435 million, and it looked to continue its streak against Pixar’s Cars. With the weekend tally now in, we know that Wonder Woman not only made a ton of cash at the box office, but it also joined the ranks of some of the greatest superhero films of all time.

Wonder Woman Crossed $500 Million At The Global Box Office

After a huge third weekend, Wonder Woman has officially passed the $500 million mark with ease, and looks to continue tearing up the global box office. The film’s current global box office take is $571.8 million ($274.6 million domestic and $297.2 internationally) only 17 days after its release, and it's paced to overtake Man of Steel’s total of $668 million.

#PattyJenkins is now only the fourth female director to ever cross $500 million at the box office, joining fellow directors Sam Taylor-Johnson's Fifty Shades of Grey ($571 million), Phyllida Lloyd's Mamma Mia! ($609 million) and Jennifer Yuh Nelson's Kung Fu Panda 2 ($665 million).

Wonder Woman is going strong, but it faces some tough competition in the upcoming weeks, with the release of Transformers: The Last Knight, Despicable Me 3, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Given its current pace, Wonder Woman has a definite chance of being the highest-grossing film with a female director, and it could pass its #DCEU predecessor, Suicide Squad, which topped out at $745 million.

Wonder Woman Has A Huge Third Weekend, And Joins The Ranks Of The Top Superhero Film Of All Time

Hold onto your butts, because in its third weekend in release (yes, you heard that right), Wonder Woman soared to a $40.775 million take domestically, which is only a 30% drop from the previous week.

Thanks to an amazing weekend at the box office, Wonder Woman now has the second-biggest third-weekend gross ever for a Warner Bros. picture (second only to The Dark Knight with $42 million), and it has the fourth-biggest third-weekend for a superhero movie ever.

The new third-weekend top 5 for superhero films at the box office is as follows:

1) The Avengers (2012) – $55.6 million

2) Spider-Man (2002) – $45 million

3) The Dark Knight (2008) – $42.6 million

4) Wonder Woman (2017) – $40.7 million

5) Avengers: Age of Ultron (2014) – $38.8 million

It's worth noting that all of the films on the list above crossed $800 million worldwide, with both Avengers films and The Dark Knight grossing over $1 billion. Wonder Woman's place on this list doesn't guarantee that it will pass $800 million, but it is a promising sign of the film's longevity at the box office.

Wonder Woman's 30% Third-Weekend Drop Is One Of The Smallest Of All Time

Apart from joining billion-dollar superhero films in the highest-grossing third-weekends of all time, Wonder Woman’s drop percentage is also very significant when it comes to box office statistics.

Out of every film that has opened to over $100 at the box office, Wonder Woman has the third-lowest third-weekend percentage drop at 30%. Wonder Woman’s 30% drop was only higher than Rouge One: A Star Wars Story, which dropped only 22% in its third-weekend, and The Jungle Book which dropped 29%.

After its tremendous third-weekend run, it’s possible that Wonder Woman could cross $800 million in the future (which is rarefied air for any film). Wonder Woman is a fantastic film, and has proved that a female-lead superhero film can do extremely well at the box office.

If you haven't already, make sure you check out Wonder Woman, which is in theaters now.

(Source: Forbes)