While Marvel fans have been begging for an Avengers: Infinity War trailer since San Diego Comic-Con in July, Marvel Studios understandably decided to drop a second trailer for the sooner-to-be-released Black Panther, instead.

Everyone forgot about Infinity War (for today, at least) and ate up every last second of the glorious full-length trailer for the first, long overdue black superhero film in the MCU. There was a lot to unpack in the trailer, so let's take a look at some of the best moments.

2. The Visuals Will Be Breathtaking

'Black Panther' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Let's take a moment to appreciate the cinematography of this film. Director Ryan Coogler has clearly done an astonishing job on delivering on some beautiful visuals. Not only has Coogler enhanced #Marvel's already stunning Phase 3 color palette, but he has brought the visuals to a whole new level.

Best shot in the entire trailer [Credit: Marvel Studios]

It is especially important for #BlackPanther to have outstanding cinematography because audience members need to be pulled into the massive kingdom of Wakanda, one that we have never laid our eyes upon before.

2. Everett Ross May Become T'Challa's Friend...We Think

'Black Panther' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Also making his second appearance after being introduced in Captain America: Civil War is #MartinFreeman’s Everett Ross. Ross is a CIA operative for the Joint Counter Terrorist Center who also finds himself attempting to tame the superheroes' power. Now, he's returning to the MCU in Black Panther and delivers one of the best lines in the trailer, clearly referencing the previous events of the MCU:

“I have seen gods fly. I’ve seen men build weapons that I couldn’t even imagine. I’ve seen aliens drop from the sky. But I have never seen anything like this. How much more are you hiding?”

From what it appears, Everett Ross has been totally unaware of the technologically-advanced society hidden within the African nation of Wakanda. In the comics, Everett Ross' job was escorting foreign diplomats on American soil, one of them being T'Challa, the king of Wakanda. Given that, it'll be interesting to see what his character will be up to in Black Panther.

3. A Better Look At T'Challa's Story Arc

"What kind of king do you want to be?" [Credit: Marvel Studios]

This full-length trailer gives us a better idea of what the plot of the movie is and what #ChadwickBoseman will be facing in the role of the titular character. After the death of his father in Captain America: Civil War, T'Challa has stepped up to plate and taken the rightful throne as king of Wakanda.

We see Ramonda, mother of T'Challa and Shuri, tell him that it is his time. This moment was followed by Nakia telling him the most powerful and important line in the entire trailer: "You get to decide what kind of king you are going to be."

As the new king, T'Challa must decide what is right for Wakanda in the wake of being challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. With Kilmonger trying to steal the throne and use Wakanda's power for his own selfish reasons, how will the young king keep his nation together?

4. Eric Killmonger Will Be A Formidable Villain

'Black Panther' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

When Marvel cast the phenomenal #MichaelBJordan as Eric Killmonger, we automatically knew we were in for a ride. Making his superhero comeback after the 2015 disaster Fantastic Four, Jordan looks like he's set to give one memorable performance that may make him one of the best antagonists the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen.

In this film, N'Jadaka returns to Wakanda under the name of Erik Killmonger after years of being exiled with his family by T'Challa's father, the former King of Wakanda. Whether he plans on ruling or destroying Wakanda is unclear, but he isn't messing around. Also, his Golden Jaguar suit looks absolutely incredible and watching him go head-to-head with Black Panther is sure to be one of the more memorable one-on-one fights in the MCU's history..

5. Black Panther Is An Absolute Badass

'Black Panther' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

If you weren't convinced that Black Panther was an absolute badass after watching Civil War (which is highly unlikely), then look no further than this action sequence. In the trailer, we see Black Panther bounce off the side of a building, leap onto a moving a car, then rip off one of the front tires with his claws. 'Nuff said.

6. Ulysses Klaue's Role Is Larger Than We Thought

'Black Panther' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Two years ago, we saw Ulysess Klaue dealing vibranium on the black market in Avengers: Age of Ultron. In an altercation with Ultron, he lost his left arm when the rogue android sliced it off.

In Black Panther, we see Klaue is on the rise once again with a sound-generating prosthetic that looks a lot more realistic than it did in the comics. As you can see in the picture above, the fingers on his hand separate to reveal an advanced sonic cannon. Klaue will be working alongside Killmonger in the film as they attempt to kick T'Challa off his throne. We'll just have to wait until February to see if they are successful or not...

What was your favorite moment from the new Black Panther trailer? Are you excited for the film? Discuss below!