There's no way around it, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales was received with less-than-enthusiastic reviews from fans and critics alike. However, the end credits scene did excite some for a teased sixth installment.

At the end of #PirateoftheCaribbean5, we finally see Will Turner reunite with Elizabeth Swann after his curse from the Flying Dutchman has been broken, and all seems well and good. But the end credits scene hints that everything may not be all well and good for much longer.

During the post-credits scene, Will and Elizabeth are asleep together when the door to their room opens. A mysterious figure walks in, and through the shape of the shadow, fans immediately recognized it to be previous Pirates villain, Davy Jones. Jones goes to strike down Will, but Will wakes just in time to realize it was only a dream. Yet as the camera fades out, we see the floor is wet and barnacles have been left behind, leaving fans to speculate whether or not it was truly a dream at all.

The reveal of this post-credit scene came as a bit of a surprise to just about everyone, including Davy Jones himself, #BillNighy. In an interview with Empire Online recently, Nighy explained how he learned about his inferred cameo from a taxi driver.

“The cab driver said, ‘Are you doing the next one?’ I said, ‘No. I didn't know there was a next one.’ He said, ‘Well, you were in the last one’. I said, ‘No I wasn't’. He said, ‘Yes, you were’. So that's all I know. You probably know more than I do.”

At the box office, #DeadMenTellNoTales flopped domestically, earning just $171,812,041 on a massive $230 million budget. But globally, it's fared quite well, earning $789,836,109, so it seems inevitable that we will get one more film, with it possibly being the final installment in the franchise. With #DavyJones considered one of the better characters in the franchise, fans would surely be excited to see him return. And although he is not yet signed on for it, Nighy would be excited as well.

“I'd love to be in [another Pirates movie], I'd be there like a shot. But I have not been approached.”

Regardless of whether or not they do bring him back, as of right now, everything is left up to speculation. However, if the sixth installment is truly going to be the final film of the franchise, then it would be exciting to see the haunting sea captain return one last time.

