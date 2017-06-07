Every '90s kid with an innate fear of clowns has Tim Curry's spine-chilling performance as Pennywise to blame. With the 2017 remake of Stephen King's nightmare-inducing novel IT, it looks like the titular character is in the good hands for the upcoming adaptation as the actor has reportedly brought fellow actors to tears on set.

Despite the mixed early reactions to the young actor's casting, the trailers and promotional pictures established that Muschietti has successfully revamped the child-eating clown for today's audience. So, after terrifying the young cast of IT, Skarsgård revealed that he had managed to bring kids to tears after getting into the character of Pennywise while filming a scene with young extras.

At one point, they set up this entire scene, and these kids come in, and none of them have seen me yet. Their parents have brought them in, these little extras, right? And then I come out as Pennywise, and these kids—young, normal kids—I saw the reaction that they had. Some of them were really intrigued, but some couldn’t look at me, and some were shaking. This one kid started crying. He started to cry and the director yelled, “Action!” And when they say “action,” I am completely in character. So some of these kids got terrified and started to cry in the middle of the take, and then I realized, “Holy shit. What am I doing? What is this? This is horrible.

Although Skarsgård's ability to get into the psyche of Pennywise is laudable, he explained that as soon as Muschietti yelled "cut", Skarsgård went onto console the kids, explaining that it was all make-believe. Considering he must have been in full make-up, his consolation probably didn't have any positive effect on the kids - but it's nice to know that he made the effort to comfort the young child actors.

Besides terrifying the cast and crew, it looks like Skarsgård has managed to impress the King of Horror as well. After being treated to an early screening, King asked his fans to relax and enjoy Muschietti's take on his creation.

Andy Muschietti's remake of IT (actually it's Part 1--The Losers' Club) succeeds beyond my expectations. Relax. Wait. And enjoy. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 7, 2017

As Stephen King has been consistently vocal about the big-screen adaptations of his novels, his seal of approval is certainly a positive indication for the remake. So, even though Skarsgård's retelling of the sequence doesn't give away much, it certainly hints that Pennywise's scary antics won't be limited to the Losers' Club.

Andy Muschietti's IT is the stepping stone for the shared universe of King's novels and will be followed up by Nikolaj Arcel's The Dark Tower. Although fans have to wait till September to find out whether Skarsgård has pulled off the horrifying role of Pennywise, news of him bringing the cast to tears surely guarantees a frightful experience in theaters.

(Source: The Interview Magazine)