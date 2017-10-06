For a film that stars children locked in battle with a demonic clown, IT sure does seem preoccupied with sex. From the way that the camera objectifies Beverley Marsh to that sewer sex scene (and its notable absence), talk surrounding the Stephen King adaptation is filthier than the greywater which our beloved Losers wade through.

That's nothing though compared to the ways in which fans have fetishised Pennywise himself, confessing all the ways that they want to do 'it' with the Dancing Clown. Sure, the idea of bumping uglies with such an ugly creature may be off-putting to some. However, if you peel away the ruffles and unholy face-paint, underneath you'll discover Bill Skarsgård, a man who will make you scream in a whole different way.

Don't believe us? One particularly revealing sex scene from one of Skarsgård's earliest movies will undoubtedly leave fans floating for joy.

Behind Blue Veins

Seven years before Pennywise awoke from his slumber in IT, Bill Skarsgård awoke our own burgeoning sexuality with an erotic sex scene in the Swedish movie Behind Blue Skies. Taking place in the '70s, this coming-of-age story follows a young guy called Martin who works in a hotel to avoid his drunken father and presumably buy some more flared jeans.

Check out a subtitled trailer for 'Behind Blue Skies' below:

For the most part, Behind Blue Skies plays out like any standard Swedish drama. However, fans of Pennywise may be surprised to learn that the first few minutes of the film introduce us to Bill Skarsgård receiving oral sex from a female companion. Sure, that might sound pretty explicit, but the nudity on display is even more graphic than American audiences might be used to... and when we say 'graphic', we mean 'full on close-ups of Bill's erect penis' graphic. Unfortunately, the scene in question is NSFW and can instead be found in either the darkest corners of the web or your local Swedish cinema circa 2010.

Behind Blue Skies [Credit: Nordisk Film]

At the age of just twenty years old, most actors would shy away from onscreen nudity, but not Bill. Following in the footsteps of his brother Alex in True Blood and his father Stellan in Thor: The Dark World, Skarsgård quite literally bares all in this early role, providing some real life fodder for the #Pennywise enthusiasts out there.

Behind Blue Skies [Credit: Nordisk Film]

Fans hoping to see Skarsgård unleash this shape-shifting horror in IT: Chapter Two may need to content themselves with a private Ritual of Chud for now. After all, the franchise — and by extension, Hollywood itself — remains remarkably prudish about depicting sex onscreen, even though America doesn't seem to hold the same qualms about violence. #StephenKing himself was surprised at how reactions for IT focused almost entirely on issues of sex rather than the bloody deaths of children that the film portrayed onscreen.

Although it would be rather inappropriate for #BillSkarsgård to do 'it' in #IT, we're sure that the star will still find plenty of opportunities to showcase his talents in their entirety again some time in the future. Let's just hope that it doesn't take 27 years for Skarsgård's very own Dancing Clown to float out from its deep, deep slumber.

