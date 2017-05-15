The world was heartbroken on December 27, 2016, when news surfaced that Carrie Fisher had suddenly passed away at the age of 60. The actress was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, but her warmth and personality were legendary.

A day after Fisher passed, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, also passed away, and thoughts and prayers went out to the Fisher family. After their passing, #CarrieFisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, took to social media to share her love for her late mother and grandmother, and celebrated the wonderful lives they lived.

This past Mother’s Day was the first for Billie Lourd without her mother, and she took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of her in remembrance.

Billie Lourd Shares A Photo Of Carrie Fisher For Mother's Day

Billie Lourd’s Instagram post is a personal photo of herself and her mother, when Lourd was a child. Lourd added no words, but she did post one single heart emoji, which spoke volumes. Since her mother’s passing, Lourd has posted several pictures of Carrie Fisher, and each one has given us a look inside of the life of the Fisher/Lourd family.

Keeping Carrie Fisher's Legacy Alive

Billie Lourd has been through something very traumatic, but she is handling it with grace and maturity. Billie Lourd has been able to mourn in her own way, but she also knows the impact Carrie Fisher had on the world. Since her mother’s passing, Lourd has kept her mother’s legacy alive, and has even made appearances on her behalf.

During this year’s Star Wars Celebration, Fisher’s friends and co-stars came together and paid tribute to the world’s greatest princess. Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, George Lucas, and many more told heartfelt stories about Carrie Fisher, and the event became a celebration of her life.

The Star Wars 40th Anniversary panel celebrated the franchise's legacy, but everyone was brought to tears when Billie Lourd came out in a Princess Leia style dress in tribute to her mother. Lourd began her speech, and she spoke of her mother’s influence and legacy:

"My mom, like Leia, wasn't ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable, but not me and not you. That was why she loved you, because you accepted and embraced all of her. She loved you. She loved these movies. And she loved this force called Leia. In our world. "Star Wars became a religion and a way of life. I wanted to be here with you because I know you feel the same way. "She taught me by her own example, that the most evolved person is seemingly a contradiction—they are both the strongest and the most vulnerable person in the room. And that was her. That is Leia."

Lourd's appearance at Star Wars Celebration was a big deal for fans, and when she was on stage, she was projecting her mother’s legacy to the crowd. Lourd was instantly accepted as a part of the #StarWars family, and her bravery to stand up on stage so soon after Fisher’s passing is admirable.

Carrie Fisher was an amazing woman and she will be missed, but thanks to Star Wars and Billie Lourd, her legacy will live on for generations.

