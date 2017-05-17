UPDATE: Warner Bros. has reached out to Entertainment Weekly to deliver the news that Billy Crudup is remaining on board as Henry Allen in The Flash movie. Come back here shortly for more possible details!

(Original story follows below.)

Just this week, #TheFlash had buzz of great news around it as several reports were rolling in regarding the potential director for the project. Sources were claiming that Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future), Sam Raimi (Spider-Man) and Matthew Vaughn (X-Men: First Class) were all frontrunners to direct the film. Unfortunately, there is now some potential bad news.

Billy Crudup Reportedly Drops Out Of The Flash Movie

While two directors had already departed The Flash, we might see the first actor to do so. #BillyCrudup, who was set to play Barry Allen's father in Flash's first movie, is rumored to have dropped out of the project. EW reached out to the actor's representatives whether or not the rumors were true, but his reps were evasive and declined to comment.

This is disappointing if true. Crudup is a talented actor and would have made a terrific Henry Allen. But it could become a bigger issue for DC. Crudup has already finished filming for #JusticeLeague, and he's part of the promo campaign, appearing in the most recent trailer.

Hypothetically, let's say Billy Crudup is dropping out of The Flash. The reason could be that when the studio pushed the movie's release date back, it conflicted with his schedule as he could be leading in another big, unannounced film around the same time Warner Bros plans on releasing The Flash... oh wait, that's exactly what's happening.

Billy Crudup Joins Cate Blanchett & Kristen Wiig In 'Where’d You Go, Bernadette'

We should always take rumors with a grain of salt. Having said that, only hours after this rumor was released, Deadline reported that Crudup has signed on for Where'd You Go, Bernadette. The film is based on the Maria Semple novel and focuses on a mother who has gone missing and left her teen daughter to pick up the pieces. He is set to star with Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig, and while it doesn't yet have a release date, if I had to put money on the line, I would say the filming dates will clash with Flash.

What Does This Mean For 'The Flash' Movie?

This could mean that they are only keeping the two leads for the project: #EzraMiller as Barry Allen and #KierseyClemons as Iris West. With him already appearing in Justice League, it's possible that Henry Allen's role in Flash's solo adventure could be reduced or even taken out; after all, if it remains true to Barry Allen's origin story, Henry will mostly just be sitting in a jail cell after being wrongly accused of murder. If this is the case, Warner Bros. could always reacquire the actor for the sequel.

