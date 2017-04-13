Thanks to The Force Awakens, Star Wars fans were once again reunited with fan favorites Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Carrie Fisher. Not only that, but even some smaller (yet notable) characters made cameos: we saw Admiral Ackbar, and Nien Numb, for example. One major figure that did feel left out was Bespin's biggest scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, played by Billy Dee Williams.

Introduced in The Empire Strikes Back, Lando immediately became one of the most popular Star Wars characters, so it seemed certain that eventually he would show up in the new trilogy. There has been speculation that he would even show up in the newest movie, The Last Jedi.

Unfortunately, those rumors were put to rest during the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando. During Williams's panel, 'Smooth Talkin' with Billy Dee Williams,' he announced that he would not appear in The Last Jedi.

As unfortunate as that news is, that doesn't mean that there isn't a way for him to be in Episode 9. Not only that, but we are set to see Lando next year in the Han Solo spinoff movie, played by Donald Glover! And if you don't think that this is perfect casting, then you don't know Lando.

Williams is still heavily involved in the Star Wars universe, however. We could see Williams again as Lando as he still lends his iconic voice as Lando for animated works such as The Lego Movie and Star Wars: Rebels.

Regardless, there is still plenty to look forward to with The Last Jedi, with or without Lando Calrissian. This doesn't mean we will never see him in the role again, whether in the Han Solo movie, or in Episode 9. Either way, we certainly can't wait to see this smooth criminal once again.

So what do you think? Do you want to see Lando again in the sequel trilogy? Are there any other characters from the original trilogy you want to see come back? Let me know your thoughts down below!