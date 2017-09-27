American Horror Story wouldn't be complete without some gratuitous nudity from Evan Peters, and the latest episode of the hit FX drama series provided viewers with just that. Episode 4 of Cult decided to take us back to a pre-election world, giving us the rare opportunity for a peek inside Kai Anderson's head (among other things). Viewers got to see how his unique cult came to be and we also learned how Kai and Harrison (Billy Eichner) became buddies.

While working off some steam (quite literally) in the gym that Harrison works at, Kai corrupted the trainer's mind, telling him to stand up to his boss and embrace the new way of the world. In order to sweeten the deal, Kai went for a shower and proceeded to masturbate, just as Harrison walked in. Harrison liked what he saw (again, quite literally), the pair became murderous cohorts and the rest is history. To be honest, it would be hard to resist Kai's offer after that.

While many of us enjoyed the shower scene, I'm sure you're thinking that such a scene must have been awkward for the two actors to film. Well, according to Eichner, it wasn't all that bad. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Eichner explains how he and Peters shot the gym scenes over "two days back to back," and how he felt while watching Kai pleasure himself.

By the time we got to Kai jerking off in the shower, that was just icing on the cake. I think we shot that portion later on in the day. By the time we got there I was glad to have gotten through the other scenes because Harrison is put through the emotional ringer. One of my easiest jobs was watching Evan jerk off in the shower. That was the least of my concerns to tell you the truth!

Sounds like Eichner had a pretty fun day. There are worse jobs than working with a shirtless Evan Peters, I suppose.

Eichner Wasn't The only Person Who Enjoyed The Scene

Fans have come to expect at least one scene of Evan Peters without his shirt on in each season of #AmericanHorrorStory. Despite his all too brief appearances in last year's Roanoke, the young heartthrob sent fans into a meltdown with two raunchy shirtless bathtub sequences.

We're only four episodes into Cult, and we've already been treated to more of Peters than fans could've possibly hoped for; and it appears that Eichner wasn't the only one that enjoyed watching Kai please himself! In fact, many American Horror Story viewers couldn't resist taking to Twitter to post a few cheeky tweets about the X-rated scene. Check out some of the best ones below:

Me watching Evan Peters beat off in the shower #AHSCult pic.twitter.com/b4pRHFAySD — Andrew (@_DrewKyle) September 27, 2017

My reaction to Evan Peters jerking off in the shower. #AHSCult pic.twitter.com/kvQrssT6f9 — Tallulah (@DarkMood_) September 27, 2017

Evan Peters really just busted a nut in the shower on tv... Wow.... pic.twitter.com/Xbm3EquGRN — lauren (@laurencrowell_) September 27, 2017

While Kai continues to play the manipulation game on American Horror Story: Cult, it appears that he's already given the fans what they were hoping for. The deranged political wannabe is back in action in next week's episode, only this time he's fully clothed (sob) in a suit and tie, in an effort to take his reign of terror to the next level. We can't wait to see what happens next.

American Horror Story: Cult airs Wednesdays on FX.

Did Evan Peters' X-rated shower scene get you all hot under the collar? Tell us in the comment section below.

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)