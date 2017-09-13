This isn't the first time that Black Mirror has successfully predicted a new technology or a trend before it has happened, and it's unlikely to be the last. Charlie Brooker, the creator of Black Mirror, has been gracing us with his horrible insight into the future for three seasons now (with a fourth on the way) and it was about time that another feature of one of his dystopias strolled into the real world.

Today our Apple overlords have announced we're getting the new iPhone X (pronounced "ten" like the Roman numeral, apparently). The new phone is very shiny, and will delight buyers with pretty bog-standard features that many smartphones have. But not content with merely making a new phone, Apple have also furthered our progress into becoming a full-blown digital dystopia, as the iPhone X also features facial recognition.

OOO, shiny new phone. [Credit: Apple].

Now, you can unlock your phone with your face, but you can also scan your face and use it as a custom avatar, yay! Just the feature we'd all been waiting for and it only costs $1000, what a bargain.

Quick to defend their intellectual property, Black Mirror have called Apple out on Twitter for stealing their idea, tweeting a clip of the Apple press conference but adding in Waldo — from the Season 2 episode "The Waldo Experiment" — to the emojis that you can turn your face into.

But Apple's new iPhone feature isn't the only thing that "The Waldo Experiment" predicted — Brooker previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the Season 2 episode:

"...was about a cartoon character who ran for office. At the time, I thought that was one episode that I didn’t really nail, didn’t get the stakes right. But if you look at that now, it’s really quite terrifying."

Waldo had anti-establishment politics, a foul mouth, and a DGAF attitude. Sound slightly more prescient now?

We should all remain calm and embrace all the opportunities the future offers, what with fictional dystopias mirroring our own reality more and more. Personally, I can't wait until we can rate people on our smartphones as we go about our daily lives, instead of the meagre level of social ostracizing we are currently capable of. Hopefully Apple, or someone like them, can accommodate our judgmental tendencies soon — and the facial recognition software is definitely a step towards achieving this. All hail technological progress!

