Relations between Fox and Marvel Studios haven't always been the greatest. Some fans believed that they would never see the X-Men or Fantastic Four return home to Marvel Studios, but ever since Sony and Marvel Studios' collaborated to bring Spider-Man into the #MCU, there is a possibility.

Now, no direct discussions between Fox and Marvel have been announced, but we do know that Kevin Feige said if it ever were to happen, it would take a long time. That was back in December of 2016, and because much can change in a few short months, I believe Storm will be introduced into the MCU during 2018's #BlackPanther!

Today's MCU theory is that Storm's introduction is being kept secret from the fans. You may be asking how this is possible with Fox still making films such as X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Deadpool 2, X-Men: New Mutants and X-Force. Believe it or not, the X-Men franchise is dying, and the only thing right now holding it together is Deadpool

Sony Is The Inspiration That Will Bring Marvel Together Again

If you know anything of Sony/Marvel's deal, Sony retains the majority of the character rights and will also be keeping all the profits for anything involving Spider-Man in the MCU. Sony is banking, and soon the time will come when Fox approaches Marvel with the same deal. However, I believe Fox has already made this deal as a back-up.

If you are wondering how we will see a rebooted #Storm in Black Panther despite her planned appearances in upcoming XMCU films, here's how: She WON'T be in upcoming X-Men Cinematic Universe films! It's kind of like how we got Spidey in the MCU while Sony is still producing its own Marvel films like Venom and the Black Cat and Silver Sable spin-off movie. The studio is still producing its own Marvel films, but isn't confusing fans by having two different versions of the same character on the big screen.

We Don't Need Superpowers

Since Storm's introduction would be early in the timeline, we wouldn't even have to see her powers fully realized; Ororo Munroe could just be introduced as herself. I think giving her character powers at this point would only make things worse for Fox, Marvel and the fanbase, as she would have to appear in Infinity War, which is being written as we speak.

However, I believe an interesting arc for the movie would be to introduce Ororo as a longtime friend of T'Challa who comforts him after losing his father in Captain America: Civil War. T'Chaka's death is rumored to be a big part of Black Panther.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

We Have History Together

Introducing Ororo as a friend that grew up with T'Challa isn't too far from Marvel Comic origins. As young adolescents, Ororo and T'Challa fell in love growing up together in Africa. However, major events separated them until 2006, when they reunited and got married.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

This long relationship is another huge reason why I think she will be introduced into the MCU during Black Panther and why it's a perfect fit.

What do you think? Will we see Storm in Black Panther? Post your thoughts in the comments and follow me here for more!