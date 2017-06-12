In Game 4 of the NBA FInals, The Black Panther trailer premiered to universal praise. Fans got their first glimpse at the upcoming film and a taste of the story to come. A few days prior, the official poster was released, and a few fans noticed that it bore a striking resemblance to a famous political party founder. Check it out below:

Marvel's "Black Panther" poster is a reminiscent to the founder of the Black Panther party Huey P. Newton's iconic photo. pic.twitter.com/7HthigP6T1 — Crystal Johnson (@Crystal1Johnson) June 9, 2017

The photograph in question is of Black Panther Party founder Huey P. Newton sitting in a chair similar to the throne #BlackPanther is sitting in. While the X-Men cultivated the idea that Professor Xavier and Magneto were fashioned after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X in their views on how to handle the fight for Civil Rights, Stan Lee actually came up with Black Panther (and published) several months before the formation of the party. This could be a case of paying homage to something paying homage to itself.

Black Panther will be the first racially diverse film the #MCU has produced to date. The majority of the cast and the director is African American. Marvel could be taking some cues from Fox's Logan. To that end, Marvel sees that they have a great opportunity to reach out to PoC by invoking very powerful imagery featuring a beloved and strong icon.

'Black Panther' stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan as Eric Killmonger, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Forrest Whittaker as Zuri and Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klau/Klaw.

Black Panther will premiere on February 16, 2018

(Source: Elite Daily)