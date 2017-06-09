2018 will be a landmark year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to say the least. 10 years after Marvel launched the most profitable franchise in cinematic history, fans will finally get to see Avengers: Infinity War, a culmination of every MCU movie to date. Yet it's easy to forget that Infinity War isn't the only landmark #MCU title set for release in 2018 — On February 16th, 2018, Black Panther will officially become the first Marvel movie to feature a black lead superhero & a predominantly black cast.

Our leading man for this landmark picture is Chadwick Boseman, who made his critically acclaimed debut as T'Challa, heir to the throne of Wakanda, in Captain America: Civil War. Joining Boseman is a stunning cast of award-winning stars, including Angela Bassett (American Horror Story), Lupita Nyong'o (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Forest Whitaker (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead), Michael B. Jordan (Creed), and Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out). With so many awards and acclaimed projects under their belt, this is arguably Marvel's most impressive ensemble yet.

Its stellar cast is certainly not the only unique feature of Black Panther though. The movie also marks Marvel's first foray into a plot laced with royal intrigue, and our first real experience of Wakanda, the technologically advanced nation which is ruled over by a succession of Black Panthers.

We saw our first glimpse of Wakanda in the closing moments of Captain America: Civil War, when T'Challa returned to his home nation following his father's tragic death. Now, in the official teaser for Black Panther, we've been given a more in-depth look at the nation at large — and at the phenomenal cast who populate this corner of Marvel's universe.

This teaser rounds out a week chock-full of Black Panther news that has whet our collective appetite for T'Challa's first solo outing. Director Ryan Coogler recently surprised #Marvel fans by revealing T'Challa won't be the ruler of Wakanda at the start of the film, and that Black Panther will be anything but your usual origin story. Slightly less surprising was the confirmation that Black Panther will appear in #AvengersInfinityWar — after all, T'Challa is currently presiding over the frozen body of the Winter Soldier (who was previously confirmed to appear), and is one of the most formidable warriors in the MCU in his own right. We also have a new poster for the movie, which you can check out below:

Watch the throne. [Credit: Marvel]

Anticipation for Black Panther was already high, but thanks to this slew of updates, it's primed to go stratospheric. With a little over eight months to go until the anticipated release, we recommend you (re-)read Ta-Nehisi Coates and Roxane Gay's critically lauded Black Panther comic runs to keep the hype train rolling all the way to February.