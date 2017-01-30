The final season of Black Sails began with an explosive premiere and the promise of revenge for Charles Vane's death, along with a much anticipated war for Nassau. Although it would seem that the English governor, Woodes Rogers, won the advantage by wiping out Captain Flint's ships — along with most of the resistance's manpower — there are still some strong and able hands willing to fight for a free Nassau. Among those, Billy Bones and Long John Silver emerged as leaders, while Captain Jack Rackham finally stepped up to his role.

The #BlackSails Season 4 premiere was action-packed from beginning to end. Between Captain Flint's final stand against New Providence's fort in the opening sequence and John Silver's fight for survival at the close, the Black Sails premiere hinted at a final season filled with politics, naval battle strategies and the team up of slaves and pirates against English rule.

Charles Vane Is Very Much Alive

While Captain Vane died last season, his ideals and his name live on in those who are still hungry for revenge. Billy Bones was absolutely right when he assumed Nassau's resistance would grow strong with Vane's death and, if Billy's efforts in the island proved anything, it's that piracy in Nassau is a long way from being over. While Captain Flint and Long Silver worked on convincing the slaves to join forces with the pirates against the English, Billy took the fight directly to New Providence and enlisted the help of every slave he set free by raiding the island's farms.

Captain Jack Rackham and Captain Teach also have plans to exercise revenge on New Providence — and on Eleanor Guthrie — for killing Vane. The often weak and sometimes cowardly Jack Rackham fought in the vanguard against the English soldiers who boarded his ship, simply because he holds himself responsible for what happened to Vane. Meanwhile, Captain Teach set his own plan in motion in hopes of getting his hands on Eleanor Guthrie, and claim her life to avenge Vane.

The Issue Of Leadership

Captain Flint had a hard time accepting that Billy Bones is now the de facto leader of the slave/pirate militia, but the two men are not the only ones willing to lead. Madi, a slave leader & Mr. Scott's daughter, played her cards just well enough to get the leverage she needed. Since Madi and John Silver were together, she too knows the location of the Arca de Lima treasure — the one thing Flint had to his advantage. Plus, considering Silver is very much alive, and his name has been held as "a hero pirate" who will set Nassau free, I'm guessing he'll have some saying on how things go down as well.

The Guthries Still Have Power

Eleanor may have lost her seat as the commercial leader and entrepreneur of New Providence, but she made a quick recovery, becoming the new governor's wife. She and Rogers have made some progress in re-establishing an English rule in the island, and her Guthrie name will apparently play a part in getting Rogers through his financial — and political — crisis.

If one thing can be said about Eleanor and her father is that they know how to take advantage of a bad situation. Although Eleanor appeared to be genuine in her feelings for Rogers — and her acceptance in playing the obedient-wife role — the day will come when she might have the chance to take back all that's been taken from her and her family.

As far as season premieres go, Black Sails did a hell of an awesome job keeping us glued to our seats. After four years of seeing these characters go through love, loss and power plays it's bittersweet to know that, while this might be the show's best season yet, it'll also be its last.

