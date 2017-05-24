#Avengers co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan have been photographed together after a training session, fueling speculation about Marvel's upcoming ensemble event, #InfinityWar. Johansson, who plays the enigmatic Black Widow, and Stan (a.k.a. the Winter Soldier) have gone toe-to-toe in both movies they've appeared in together but are yet to develop any sort of relationship that doesn't involve gunfire, martial arts, explosions and numerous other methods to try and kill each other.

As these stars appear to be training together once again, fans are already guessing that this training session suggests we'll be seeing more of the duo fighting together on-screen.

Stan recently confirmed that he'd begun filming for Infinity War via Instagram, officially confirming his involvement in the enormous project - despite his character currently doing time as a popsicle in Wakanda.

At the end of Captain America: Civil War, Bucky Barnes made the difficult decision to willingly put himself into hyper-sleep in Wakanda, with T'Challa the Black Panther watching over him. It still remains to be seen how Bucky comes to be in Infinity War, but many fans have suggested that the one-time Hydra assassin will have a role (or at least a cameo) in the standalone #BlackPanther movie.

Even in the unlikely circumstance that Bucky doesn't make an appearance in Black Panther, a recent casting call for Infinity War sparked suggestions that Wakanda would be one of the many settings they'd visit, so it's possible that the problem of Bucky's frosty internment could be overlooked until the events of the movie.

For two Captain America movies now, Bucky has functioned as the unpredictable anti-hero, going from outright villain to tormented veteran. His decision at the end of Civil War signified to many that the Winter Soldier was finally come around to the idea of being Steve Rogers's full-time friend again. However, the move also signified the continued danger that he represents, and Stan could be prepared to return as a hypnotized villain once more, either in Wakanda or further afield.

Bucky's role in the future remains under scrutiny as the Winter Soldier has long been forecast to take up the shield of Captain America at some point during his nine-movie contract with Marvel Studios.

Black Widow In Infinity War: What's Next For Natasha Romanova?

The whereabouts of Natasha Romanova remain unknown after her shady stand-off with Tony Stark at the Avengers compound, so she could feasibly crop up almost anywhere in any movie. With Infinity War looking to stretch across the galaxy, Wakanda would be amongst the easiest locations for the Russian spy to reach. Given her previous recruitment skills, Natasha could be sent to collect Bucky to face the incoming threat of Thanos. It wouldn't be the first time she was dispatched to collect a threatening figure from exile to face an alien threat, and could even act as a nostalgic reminder of the time she located Bruce Banner in Joss Whedon's The Avengers.

Although it is highly likely that these two characters will continue their feisty interactions in the upcoming #Marvel movie, this image could simply mean that their filming schedules are synchronous, and might not suggest any intricate details about the plot of Infinity War at all. Speculation remains rampant as production on the Civil War sequel really starts to rumble along.

Do you want to see the Winter Soldier and Black Widow go toe-to-toe again in Infinity War? Sound off below!