The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding with no signs of slowing down in the future. Many fans have a favorite character they would like to see battle villains alongside the Avengers, and for the most part they have gotten their wish.

Fans wanted Ghost Rider in the MCU, they got him. Punisher, they got him. Spider-Man, they got him. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist — they got all of them. The #Marvel Cinematic Universe very rarely disappoints in the matter of fan service.

However, there is still one popular Marvel character that has yet to be added to the roster. That character is the bad-ass, half-vampire/half-human daywalker, #Blade. Fans have been asking for years when Blade will get his debut in the MCU, and Kevin Feige has finally answered. In truth, it's pretty disappointing.

Long story short, Feige and Marvel Studios currently have no plans to add Blade to the long roster of characters within the #MCU. However, that doesn't mean that Feige isn't interested in adding the vampire slayer to the expanding universe.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

In October 2016, Feige gave an update on Marvel's plans for the character after regaining the rights from New Line Cinemas:

"They did ask a long time ago, and I think our answer was, ‘No, we’ll do something with Blade at some point.’ That’s still the answer. We think he’s a great character, a really fun character. You know, this movie [Doctor Strange] going into a different side of the universe has fun potential for him to pop up, and between the movies, the Netflix shows, the ABC shows, there’s so many opportunities for the characters to show up — as you’re all seeing now with Ghost Rider on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — that rather than team-up with other studios with that character, we’ll do something cool on our own. What that is and what that will be? We’ll see. There is nothing imminent to my knowledge… of course, he shows up in the next episode (laughs)."

In a recent interview with JoBlo, Feige reiterated the same statements:

"We think it would be cool. Someday. My tenure at Marvel started 17 years ago, and there were two things that sort of launched the modern era. One was X-Men, which was the first thing that people said, 'Oh, there’s life here.' But a few years before that, there was Blade. A character nobody had heard of at all, had only appeared in a few issues of Tomb of Dracula or something, turned into a big franchise. That was always a great lesson for me, where you go, 'It doesn’t matter how well known the character is, it matters how cool the movie is.' Which, many years later, would be the reason we do Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange. I think Blade is a legacy character now, and I think it would be fun to do something with him one day."

Let's take a big step back from the idea of Blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we can't forget what Wesley Snipes's original trilogy did for superhero movies and R-rated comicbook movies, we can't forget the original trilogy was also a world of its own — a world without the quippy Iron Man, the Star-Spangled Man or Asgardians.

Incorporating Blade into the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be akin to instantaneously incorporating the X-Men or other mutants into the universe. It would be a sudden move that would not make complete sense in the world Kevin Feige and #MarvelStudios has worked on building for the last nine years.

Wesley Snipes in 'Blade' [Credit: New Line Cinema]

Introducing Blade would mean introducing everything connected to his lore, including vampires, Dracula, zombies and so much more. While it's certainly not impossible, it would be a hard pill to swallow for many die-hard fans.

Vampires have been present in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this whole time and nobody has noticed? The closest we've ever gotten to a real connection to vampires existing in the MCU was an episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. that gave a slight nod to the Howard the Duck character, Bessie the Hellcow.

Bessie was a regular cow that was bitten by Dracula and eventually turned into a creature that was half-cow/half-vampire. That's the only connection we have to vampires existing in the MCU. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. episode doesn't even refer to the cow as a vampire, simply calling her a "hellcow," as if that is a totally normal creature that just exists.

Should Marvel do something with the Blade character? Hell yes. Marvel Studios owes a debt to the character and shouldn't waste the opportunity. What really matters is how Marvel treats the character and how he is incorporated into an already established universe. It won't be easy but if anyone can do it, Kevin Feige and the rest of Marvel Studios can.

Do you think Blade can work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe?