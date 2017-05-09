I've seen things you people wouldn't believe, but is a crossover between Prometheus and Blade Runner one of them? If c-beams glitter in the dark like I think they do, then it's entirely possible that a Prometheus Easter Egg hidden in the Blade Runner 2049 trailer could eventually lead to a crossover with the Alien franchise.

Did you spot the Prometheus Easter Egg that burns so very brightly near the beginning of the trailer? Short of using a Voight-Kampff Test to determine the truth, we're going to assume that few of you spotted the connection — aside from Redditor 8IGHTY9INE — but have no fear. That's what we're here for.

The Prometheus Easter Egg In Blade Runner 2049

The new trailer for #BladeRunner2049 is a visual orgy of light and color that can be almost overwhelming to watch at first. However, upon repeat viewings, intricate world-building details begin to make themselves apparent, one of which hints at worlds far beyond our own.

Amongst all of the neon cityscapes and glowing deserts, there's one scene where Ryan Gosling walks between rows of tanks that are filled with what appears to be over-sized humanoid-like creatures. Upon closer inspection though, these beings start to closely resemble an alien race from Ridley Scott's prequel to the Alien franchise, Prometheus.

Blade Runner 2049 [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Previously credited as Space Jockeys, the Engineers are a race of ancient extraterrestrial beings who used their advanced technology to create mankind millennia ago. However, it's made clear by their appearance in the movie Prometheus that the Engineers aren't too fond of their human descendants.

Given this knowledge, the presence of the Engineers in the trailer for Blade Runner 2049 is somewhat questionable, especially as the time lines don't seem to match. As the film's name suggests, Blade Runner 2049 is set 44 years before the 'present-day' events of Prometheus in 2093. How did an Engineer wind up in one of these tanks on Earth?

While it's doubtful that this will be revealed anytime soon, the most likely explanation is that Tyrell and his company may have found evidence of the Engineers DNA in our own, enabling them to reconstruct a cloned version of the alien race from the chemistry of human tissue. Humans are the descendants of thr Engineers after all, so this could make sense in a 'movie logic' sort of way.

The Alien & Blade Runner Franchises Were Already Connected

While some may question whether the large, pale figures spotted in the trailer are even Engineers at all, the size of these test subjects in relation to human beings is arguably too similar to be dismissed as coincidental. Besides, there's already precedence for the worlds of Alien and Blade Runner intersecting.

The home release for Prometheus included bonus features that revealed a surprise connection between the world of Alien and Blade Runner. One image in particular strongly implied that Peter Weyland's mentor was in fact Eldon Tyrell, the genius who created the Replicants in Blade Runner.

Prometheus [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

As if that wasn't enough, there's also an eerily similar shot used in both #Alien and Blade Runner, although this particular Easter Egg was probably born out of time constraints rather than actual world building shared between the two franchises. Ridley Scott did direct both movies after all.

Alien/Blade Runner [Credit: 20th Century Fox/Warner Bros.]

While it's fun to see these two iconic sci-fi franchises tip their replicant hats to one another, let's hope that an official crossover happens before we nod off and start dreaming of electric sheep. Harrison Ford may be entering his twilight years, but Ryan Gosling could hold his own against the xenomorphs, right?

Of course, the only problem is that the two properties are helmed by different studios. However, recent deals struck between Marvel and Sony for the rights of Spider-Man hint that such a crossover shouldn't be dismissed just yet. Cross your fingers and keep your eyes peeled for a #BladeRunner reference when #AlienCovenant is released in the US on 19 May, just in case.

Poll Do you think that there could ever be a crossover between Blade Runner and the Alien franchise? Yes, the signs are all there.

No, the Easter Eggs are just fun references for fans.

(Poll Image Credit: Warner Bros.)