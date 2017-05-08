The notion of a sequel to Ridley Scott's 1982 movie #BladeRunner seemed insane. Sure, everything is remade now, or given a sequel, or made into a TV show. But Blade Runner, a movie about life-like androids called replicants, always seemed like something that could be imitated but never replicated.

Then director #DenisVilleneuve got involved (he made Arrival, and Enemy, and Sicario) and he brought top-notch cinematographer Roger Deakins along with him. And #HarrisonFord agreed to return to the role of Deckard, the maybe-a-replicant hunter of replicants in 2019 Los Angeles.

Now we've got a stunning full-length trailer for #BladeRunner2049, which just might erase any lingering doubts about the potential of this film.

A version of this trailer originally premiered at CinemaCon in Las Vegas a month ago. At the Sony panel at the Con (Sony is releasing the film outside the US) #RyanGosling was on stage to talk about the movie, and he emphasized the practical sets and props, saying it was like being in a fully operational world.

The Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon also featured a behind-the-scenes look at the movie, in which #RogerDeakins said this was one of the most complicated films he's ever worked on. This was "technically, a real challenge," he said. Looks like he rose to the challenge, and possibly even went beyond the call of duty.

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Blade Runner 2049 opens on October 6, 2017.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Blade Runner 2049 stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, with Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.

This looks like it might actually be a sequel worth the wait.