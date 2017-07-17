It's been 35 years since we first clapped eyes on Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard in the original Blade Runner. Franchise king Ridley Scott's neo-noir sci-fi masterpiece about an ex-Blade Runner (a type of badass underground agent) who's called back into service to track down and "retire" humanoid, man-made replicants, made waves when it first released back in 1982, and it looks set to do so again with Blade Runner 2049.

The beauty and scope of the first Blade Runner 2049 trailer (which also surprisingly confirmed the return of Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard) as good as confirmed that it was the right time for the franchise to come out of retirement. And now, we're getting another taste of this upcoming sci-fi treat in with the latest trailer:

Complete with that same killer futuristic-noir setting, and plenty of new, sinister faces, this movie looks like it's going to shatter all expectations and rocket straight to the top!

This time around, Blade Runner will be directed by Arrival helmer Denis Villeneuve, with Ridley Scott still heavily involved in production as executive producer. Joining the team as the protagonist is Ryan Gosling as Officer K, a new Blade Runner who discovers a plot that could terminate life as we know it. During his journey he also runs into the original film's Rick Deckard, who hadn't been seen for the past 30 years. Ana de Armas, Mackenzie Davis, Jared Leto, and Robin Wright are all confirmed to star.

Blade Runner 2049 comes out on October 6, 2017.

Is Blade Runner 2049 the movie you're most hyped for this year?