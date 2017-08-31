Long before marrying real-life Deadpool Ryan Reynolds and giving us one of Hollywood's most adorable love stories, Blake Lively was dating Leonardo DiCaprio. Back in 2011, the duo was inseparable for the five months they were together. But as it usually goes with actors, they also had busy schedules that kept them apart for long periods of time. At the time, the actress was starring in the hit CW show, #GossipGirl, and DiCaprio was involved in various movie projects.

So, given their closeness, they found a creative way to keep in touch with one another. Most couples may go for the occasional cute text messages, but Lively and DiCaprio opted for a more, well, peculiar form of communication: Pictures of dolls. If that sounded weird, don't worry, you're not alone.

Let me give you some context. Several members of the Gossip Girl cast and crew just got together for an in-depth interview with Vanity Fair to celebrate the show's 10-year anniversary. During their chat, executive producer Joshua Safran revealed that Lively would constantly take pictures of a doll, and send them to #LeonardoDiCaprio:

"We learned a lot from Blake. When I think about shooting the L.A. episodes, Blake was dating [DiCaprio] at the time, and she had this thing where she had a doll that she took photos of that she sent to Leo. Blake was way ahead of the curve. It was pre-Instagram. She was documenting her life in photographs in a way that people were not yet doing."

Well that's... ok, I'm confused. Unfortunately, Safran didn't elaborate on the meaning of the doll, so we're going to be left in the dark about that subject. However, there's no denying that #BlakeLively loves taking pictures, as she's proven countless times on her Instagram:

Now, I don't know about you, but I completely forgot DiCaprio and Lively dated, so I wanted to highlight a few other celebrity couples who we might have forgotten were a thing at one point.

1. Michelle Rodriguez And Zac Efron

Following her split from Cara Delevingne, #MichelleRodriguez and #ZacEfron surprised their fans by becoming a couple in July of 2014 during a vacation in Italy. Their relationship only lasted two months, though, with sources telling US Weekly that Efron was perhaps a bit more interested in Rodriguez than Rodriguez was in him. This was somewhat corroborated by the actress during a chat with Interview Magazine, where she stated she wasn't interested in a long-term relationship at the moment:

"I'm a lone wolf. I run by myself on most things. I've got lots of really great friends, but the thought of being in a long-lasting relationship? Psh, I couldn't last more than six months with somebody, let alone have a father figure around for a kid. I mean, if I could give a kid a father figure, that would be amazing"

2. Zoe Saldana And Bradley Cooper

Yep, as crazy as it may sound, Gamora and Rocket Raccoon had a thing. Saldana and #BradleyCooper met in 2011 during filming of The Words. Their relationship didn't last long as they broke up in New Year's Eve in 2012. The pair didn't actually confirm their love until a 2014 interview with Fashion magazine, in which #ZoeSaldana talked about finding love with her now-husband, Marco Perego, shortly after her breakup from Cooper:

"I was finally able to spend time without being in a relationship and even though, it was a short period of time, it was beautiful. Where I lost that fear of being alone. It was bliss. Then I met my partner when I was in really a beautiful place in my life. It was like I found all my answers with him not in him. I was finding my answers on my own."

3. Ryan Reynolds And Alanis Morissette

Seeing how we talked about Blake Lively, it only seemed fair to include one of #RyanReynolds' past relationships. During the mid-2000s, the actor started dating singer #AlanisMorissette. Unlike the other pairings on this list, however, their relationship was quite serious. They started dating in 2002, and even got engaged. But as fate would have it, the wedding never happened because the couple decided to split in 2007. The celebrities shared their breakup with fans through this joint statement:

"Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette have mutually decided to end their engagement. They remain close friends and continue to have the utmost love and admiration for each other. They ask that their privacy be respected surrounding this personal matter."

It's always nice to take a trip through memory lane with these celebrity couples. On a side note, I'm really hoping we get an explanation for Blake Lively and #LeonardDiCaprio's doll picture kink. I don't know about you, but I'm dying to know the meaning behind it.

