Get out your cane and open a can of whoop-ass, Blind Al is placing her bets in the Dead Pool. With everyone else coming back to see the Merc shoot off his mouth again in #Deadpool2, did you really think that our anti-hero's roommate would miss out on the opportunity to sass #RyanReynolds again?

The no-nonsense retiree will return for more fart jokes, penis puppets, and chimichangas in #DavidLeitch's film. As the sequel expands further into the world of the #XMen (well, the ones they can get rights to), at least Deadpool 2 is retaining some of its roots from the first film.

The Whole Gang Is Back Together

'Deadpool' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

In typical Blind Al fashion, actress #LeslieUggams announced the news to BlackFilm.com at a Hollywood afterparty for her recent film The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. When asked if she would be joining the slew of returning actors for the sequel, she replied "definitely."

Known for her groundbreaking role as Kizzy in Roots, Uggams is a veteran actress of stage and screen who once even had her own show, imaginatively titled The Leslie Uggams Show. With an Emmy, a Tony Award, and a part on Empire, Uggams shows no sign of stopping at the age of 73 and can certainly show the rest of the Deadpool cast a thing or two.

With Stefan Kapičić, Brianna Hildebrand, Morena Baccarin, and even Karan Soni reprising their roles as Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Vanessa, and Dopinder the taxi driver, respectively, Blind Al's return shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. However, flying her fan-favorite flag high, the announcement should certainly be one of the most celebrated.

Blind Ambition

'Deadpool' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Although Uggams may not be quite as big an addition as #JoshBrolin as #Cable, she is sure to pack in more laughs than the stoic time-traveller. Already juggling so many cast members, don't expect Blind Al to get quite as much screen time as she did in #TimMiller's original Deadpool, but to be honest, consider any scene she's in to be well and truly stolen!

While Blind Al heads to IKEA to pick up some furniture and probably a bag of cocaine, we are as blind as her when it comes to knowing when Deadpool 2 will swing his katana into cinemas. Production is set to start in June, but with an unspecified 2018 release date all bets are on!

Check out the Deadpool 2 teaser and don't forget our poll below!

(Source: BlackFilm.com)

