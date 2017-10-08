Back in 2009 a low budget, found footage horror movie titled Paranormal Activity arrived in theaters, and it became an instant phenomenon thanks to its realistic feel and creepily suspenseful atmosphere. People just couldn't get enough of the film, and what started out as a small story about a couple dealing with an evil, invisible spirit became a franchise with five direct sequels, and even an unofficial Japanese spinoff (it may not be canon, but you should definitely watch it).

The scary saga finally came to an end with Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension in 2015. The movie was heavily advertised as being the closing chapter in the story, but as we should have expected by now, that wasn't really the case. Just two years after the film hit theaters, talks about rebooting the franchise are already happening.

#JasonBlum, the head of Blumhouse Productions, sat down for an interview with CinePop. During their chat, the producer revealed an interesting tidbit: If Chris B. Landon –– the man responsible for crafting the Paranormal Activity series –– had an idea for a new version of the story, Blumhouse would be totally open to revisiting the universe:

"Paranormal Activity is on hiatus, but if Chris [B. Landon] over here, who's done four 'Paranormal Activity' movies –– if he has an idea to reboot it, we're very open to hearing it."

Yep, Toby could be back haunting houses and hunting unsuspecting vessels in no time, apparently. Obviously Blum isn't saying that a reboot is a sure thing, but it certainly looks like the studio is open to considering one. Some fans may be excited to see this happening, especially seeing how the Paranormal Activity series hasn't been that well-received ever since the second installment. But with reboot-crazy Hollywood, is it necessary?

Do We Really Need A Reboot Or Just One Good Finale?

Hollywood has been all about reboots for the past few years, but the fact is that not every single film needs a new version. One of those is Paranormal Activity. I'm a huge fan of the franchise, and I thoroughly enjoy most of the films (except for #TheMarkedOnes), but let's face it, there's just not much to add to the story that we haven't already seen. A reboot at this point would just be a new paint job for a series that doesn't need one, first, because of its very specific and grounded concept, and second, because it would come around a scant 10 years after the first film's release.

Nope, what the franchise really needs is a proper conclusion. The Ghost Dimension took the films' mythology in a whole new direction, one that didn't necessarily work. In many ways, the movie felt like the climax of the build-up from the past six installments. The scares were more blatant and Toby was close to enter our physical realm. Despite that, it failed in one major aspect: Being a closing chapter for the saga while at the same honoring what made the previous installments so endearing in the first place.

'The Ghost Dimension' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

Several story threads were left hanging, such as Katie and Kristi's real role in their grandmother's cult, the fate of Alex from #ParanormalActivity4, and the future of the demon known as Toby. As frightening as the film was, it didn't deliver on giving us answers to those considerable questions.

We didn't need a movie with over-the-top special effects and overly-present demonic spirits. Audiences simply needed a story that tied off loose ends while at the same time retaining the bare-bones essence of its predecessors. Hopefully, if a seventh film does end up happening, it will be a proper closing chapter for this underserved franchise.

What do you think about the Paranormal Activity series possibly getting a remake in the near future? Do you think that's warranted or should we just get one more film? Let me know in the comments!

