You'd better head down to Home Depot and stock up on some tools, batten down the hatches, and stop trusting your Desperate Housewives neighbors, because #ThePurge is coming to a home near you. While we wait for any news on what's going on with the fourth Purge film, fans of the political #horror may soon have something else to quench their bloodlust.

Horror aficionado Jason Blum and his profit-spinning Blumhouse Productions are the people reportedly behind a small-screen Purge. #Blumhouse will co-produce with Universal Cable Productions for USA and Syfy, creating an unknown number of episodes with an (as yet) unknown release date.

Do You Have The Urge?

Franchise creator #JamesDeMonaco had teased a #TV series for his nightmare back in 2016, but this is the first official confirmation we have had. Speaking about the announcement, it looks like Blum can't wait to sound the sirens for Purge night:

“Over the past few years, we have been working to build Blumhouse Television into an independent studio so we can have the autonomy to work with the best storytellers and give them freedom to create the best dark genre programming." "We are excited that with the launch of this new studio, we are expanding our partnership with NBC Universal by growing The Purge franchise into a television series and are grateful for their incredible support of Blumhouse overall"

Raking in an impressive $318 million on just a combined budget of $21 million, The Purge franchise is budget horror at its best — something Blumhouse is an expert at. Certainly, the first two Purge films were a triumph, with the sequel arguably beating the first. However, when The Purge: Election Year rolled round in 2016, the series started taking itself a little too seriously with a meta take on the American political system.

With the trilogy rounding off at a presumed end, it is a contentious decision that there will be another feature film and it makes sense to take the source to television rather than milk Hollywood for all its money. I'm not saying that I wouldn't watch a fourth film, but as a #Syfy or #Netflix series, the scope is much bigger for the franchise to expand. It would certainly warrant a 12-episode run to see how the New Founding Fathers overthrew the American Government and rose to power, nicely fitting a 24-style episodic structure as each hour represents real-time during The Purge.

Too Close To Home?

'The Purge: Election Year' [Credit: Universal]

Whether it is an analogy or not for the current states of the United States, when The Purge first came out in 2013, many saw it as a vivid fantasy that could never happen. However, you may remember Donald Trump's 2020 campaign slogan, "Keep America Great"; for those thinking it sounds a little familiar, it was actually the tagline from The Purge: Election Year.

The Purge is one of the most imaginative "new" horror franchises out there and even got its own Rick and Morty parody. So, with shifting political powers and The Purge coming into our homes too, it looks like DeMonaco's dystopian horror is a little close to the bone — I had better update that security system before Blumhouse's series comes to air.

Check out the trailer for The Purge: Election Year, and don't forget our poll below!

