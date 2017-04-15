Boba Fett is one of the most notable characters in the #StarWars franchise and, ironically enough, one of the most mysterious. We didn't know anything about the guy solely from his appearance in the original trilogy. Thanks to the prequels, we learned he was a clone of the infamous bounty hunter, Jango Fett, and his story was further - briefly - fleshed out in the Clone Wars TV series.

Aside from his origin, most of #BobaFett's backstory remains shrouded in mystery. One piece of that overall question mark has to do with his iconic Mandalorian armor: Namely, that big ol' dent on the left side of his helmet.

We've seen that imperfection in his armor throughout every single incarnation of the character. But did you ever actually wonder how one of the most feared badasses in the galaxy took a hit so close to his head? Even if you didn't, we finally have the answer.

During this year's #StarWarsCelebration, Dave Filoni and Pablo Hidalgo took the stage for the Animated Origins and Unexpected Fates panel. There, they showed a deleted scene from the beloved Clone Wars animated series.

Through it, they revealed the origin of the mysterious dent that Boba Fett sports.

A Standoff With An Unexpected Enemy

The scene shows a young Boba Fett (clad in his brand-new green bounty hunter attire) as he finds two of his friends captured by none other than the conniving, treacherous pain in the neck, Cad Bane. The two skilled bounty hunters find the most fitting way to resolve their recently-developed conflict: A classic western standoff.

Cad Bane [Credit: Lucasfilm]

They circle one another for a while until they both draw out their weapons and fire at the same time. While it's unclear what the blast did to Cad Bane, the blue bounty hunter's shot is shown to have created the dent on Boba's helmet.

There you have it, that imperfection was caused by Cad Bane. From now on, I'll get to look at Boba Fett when he's doing his thing and know that that ding in his armor is thanks to a #CloneWars character.

On a separate note, this explanation has gotten me curious about every single scratch and dent in his armor. Will we ever learn the stories they have to tell? With rumors of a Boba Fett solo film, it's totally possible, but at this moment, the promise of receiving such trivial knowledge seems uncertain.

The way #Lucasfilm and #Disney are connecting the Star Wars universe together is remarkable. They're breaking down their projects' TV/movie barriers and connecting them in clever ways, so I can't wait to see what other ties we get in the not-too-distant future.

What do you think about Boba's dent backstory? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: THR]