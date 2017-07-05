Bob's Burgers has been making us laugh with its bizarre plot lines and relatable quotes — "I'm no hero, I put my bra on one boob at a time like everyone else!" — for just over six years now. The first episode, "Human Flesh," aired in January, 2011 and ever since then we've been following the animated Belcher family (Bob, Linda and their children Gene, Tina and Louise) as they run a slightly — okay, really — dysfunctional burger shop and get up to all sorts of mischief in their everyday lives.

Recently, while watching a live table read (clip below) for a #BobsBurgers episode — which, by the way, is very strange to see if you've pictured the cast as #cartoon characters for years — I started discovering some interesting things about the voice actors and the show itself. And, curious to discover more, I searched the internet for all the interesting facts I could find, and have put the eight most fascinating into a nice list for you — let's go!

1. Jon Hamm Was A Talking Toilet

Starting off with probably my favorite fact ever: John Hamm, whom you may know as Don Draper from Mad Men, was a guest star in Season 3, Episode 15, "O.T.: The Outside Toilet," as yep you guessed it — a talking toilet. So that's what Don Draper has been up to!

2. Some Episodes Took Up To A Year To Produce

The Bob's Burgers creators pay close attention to detail and aren't afraid to take their time, with some episodes taking up to a year to produce from start to finish. Frankly though, I'm not complaining — I can only begin to imagine how much work must go into producing individual episodes, making sure all the small details are perfect: from every tiny joke to every slight movement.

3. Louise Is The Only Member Of The Belcher Family To Be Voiced By A Woman

With the exception of Louise, the Belcher family is voiced entirely by a male cast! Louise is voiced by Kristen Schaal, who has additionally voiced characters in Toy Story 3, Gravity Falls, Adventure Time, among many others, and was pretty hilarious in The Last Man On Earth!

4. Tina Was Originally Supposed To Be A Boy

In the original pitch, Tina was nonexistent: Her character was a boy called Daniel, who was Linda and Bob's second son. However, the network didn't think Daniel stood out and thus they switched the genders and created our beloved, socially awkward, Tina Belcher.

Dan Mintz was set to voice Daniel, so when the character's gender was changed, he voiced his concerns over being re-cast. In response, creator Loren Bouchard called Mintz up and asked him to voice Tina instead. Mitz responded: "Well I can't do a girl's voice," so Bouchard told him to stick with his normal voice, and it worked perfectly. And to be honest, I can't imagine anyone else voicing Tina — her unique, monotone voice and worried "uhhhhhhhs" fit Tina perfectly.

Funnily, Mitz's social awkwardness and sense of humor is actually strangely similar to his character in real life, as you can see in various interviews. He also said he likes voicing a 13 year old girl, as it is a "good conversation starter."

5. The Daily Burger Special Is Different In Every Episode

Much like The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers intro changes every time — the building to the right always says something different. One day it's "Don’t Go Chasing Waterbeds," the next it's a "Year-Round Halloween Store," or "Meth I Can! Methadone Clinic," the genius puns change with every episode. However that's not the only thing that changes, their creative burger specials of the day also change. Personally, my favorite is: "The Child Molester, comes with candy!"

6. H. Jon Benjamin (Bob) Doesn't Read The Scripts

H. Jon Benjamin is famous for his roles in Bob's Burgers, Archer and various other projects, and after watching a plethora of behind-the-scenes videos of him reading for Bob Belcher, I am amazed at how flawlessly he does it. It's as if he was born to be Bob. Benjamin even stated that he doesn't read the scripts beforehand due to "pure laziness." Show off!

7. John Roberts (Linda) Is The Only Voice Actor Who Doesn't Use His Natural Voice

John Roberts — who voices three characters: Linda, Jocelyn and Jocelyn's mum — is the only actor who changes his voice for his roles. Before he landed the Bob's Burger job, Roberts would make YouTube videos in which he would impersonate his mother; obviously this was before he voiced Linda, yet his impersonations sound identical to the character — it's almost like it was meant to be! Listen for yourself via the clip below:

8. The Belchers Were Originally Going To Be Cannibals (With Penis Noses)

When Loren Bouchard first came up with Bob's Burgers and pitched his wonderful idea to Fox, the Blechers were originally going to be a family of cannibals — as stated in an interview with A.V. CLUB — which I would have watched the crap out of: I love me a dark, morbid comedy! Fox unfortunately wasn't too keen on that aspect, yet Bouchard was still able to incorporate the idea into the Pilot episode. Fans will no doubt recall Louise starting a rumor that Bob's burgers contained human remains from the crematorium next door — trust Louise to stir up an evil plan for her own entertainment!

As if that wasn't enough, the Belchers also had big penis noses in the original design, which along with the cannibalism would have probably been quite terrifying.

There's also a Bob's Burgers porn parody titled: Bob's Boners, but you find that for yourself if you wish, I just can't bring myself to watch it.

