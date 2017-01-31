Sometimes, reality is stranger than fiction. As Mark Twain once wrote, this is because fiction is "obliged to stick to possibilities," while the truth isn't. This principle applies aptly to one of the longest running franchises in cinema, James Bond, and the adventures of the impossibly charming titular spy with a licence to kill.

Deep down, we always know Bond will get his way, defeat the bad guy, get the girl. But Bond storylines always feel within touching distance of the plausible, sprinkling enough realism to always leave a frosting of doubt in the back of our minds, translating into a lingering question — what if things don't go his way?

James Bond opposite villain Raoul Silva [Credit: MGM]

This believability is a result of #JamesBond movies always striking the perfect balance between reality and fantasy. Rather than living in an entirely alien world, Agent 007 fights evil within the boundaries of a world where evil has been amplified, its tentacles tangled with the zeitgeist.

See also:

Donald Trump Is A Real Life Bond Villain

Blofeld: the classic image of Bond villain [Credit: United Artists]

However, in an interview with The Telegraph, Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade believe the current political climate could change this. The pair are qualified to speculate; after all, they wrote the previous six Bond films. While weighing up the challenge of future Bond movies, Purvis highlighted a certain fake-tanned, small-handed figure who is displaying all the hallmarks of a Bond villain. He said:

"I’m just not sure how you would go about writing a James Bond film now. Each time, you’ve got to say something about Bond’s place in the world, which is Britain’s place in the world. But things are moving so quickly now, that becomes tricky. "With people like [US President Donald] Trump, the Bond villain has become a reality. So when they do another one, it will be interesting to see how they deal with the fact that the world has become a fantasy."

Trump has had the cataclysmic and erratic impact of a proverbial, hate-filled bull-in-a-china-shop since he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Most recently, he caused outrage after signing an executive order for an "extreme vetting" system that bans civilians from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

As well as his political stance, the businessman and media personality has a character that belongs in fiction. Trump possesses a toxic charm akin to an eczema patch you can't help but scratch until it bleeds, or the painful, self-destructive allure of stalking an ex on social media; all undeniable traits of a classic Bond villain.

However, his IQ is significantly lagging behind the likes of Dr. No, Ernst Stavro Blofeld or Auric Goldfinger. After all, this is a man who is more adept has stirring up innate, animalistic fears and insecurities in the masses, rather than structure genuine arguments.

How Trump Can Inspire Events In 'Bond 25'

Regardless of his suitability, Trump raises an interesting challenge for #Bond25. As Purvis mentions, Bond films are always contemporary and an indication of the time. Most recently, in Spectre (2015), Christoph Waltz's Ernst Stavro Blofeld tapped in to the growing paranoia of surveillance post-Snowden. His evil plan included infiltrating the world's intelligence agencies and controlling them using his surveillance program, "Nine Eyes."

What happens when real life becomes fantasy? Well, Bond 25 could tackle the issue head on by framing the main antagonist on Trump. The next instalment may explore themes of hacking, or the repercussions of America's relationship with Russia and China. The latter would pose an interesting challenge for Bond, especially after China's military official claimed war with the US is becoming a "practical reality."

Before pen is put to paper on the script, there are more pressing things for Eon Productions to work out — namely whether #DanielCraig will continue in the lead role after his emotionally charged comments following the filming of Spectre. Perhaps Craig will find the task of tackling a fictional Trump will be too good to turn down.

Would Trump make a worthy villain in Bond 25?

(Source: The Telegraph)