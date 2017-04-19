Now, when the latest installment in your hugely successful action franchise debuts to a distinctly record-breaking opening weekend, you'd have to imagine that you — the average studio executive — would get the chance to sit back for a second and bask in the wave of praise, money and general industry approval. After all, you just made a ridiculously large amount of money for your studio (and, of course, yourself), and that's ultimately #Hollywood's only true definition of success. Party on, and all that.

Unless, of course, you're a studio executive directly involved with the making of #TheFateOfTheFurious.

Y'see, if that's the case, then you have something bigger to worry about. Or, rather, two bigger somethings to worry about. Specifically, Dwayne "#TheRock" Johnson, and #VinDiesel, who have reportedly grown to hate one another to such an extent that The Rock is widely suspected to not be appearing in the upcoming #FastAndFurious9.

Before you get too distracted from whatever champagne receptions/drag races/money vault pool parties are currently in vogue, however, it seems that we might just have some good news for you. Y'see:

Both The Rock And Vin Diesel May Yet Return For 'Fast & Furious 9,' It Seems

'The Fate of The Furious'

That, at least, is the word out of eternally vigilant muck-raking site TMZ, which reports that — per sources involved in the production (a.k.a. some sort of publicist) — the duo are no longer feuding, and will both return for the upcoming ninth movie in the #FastAndTheFurious franchise. Which, of course, makes a whole lot of sense, since both Diesel and Johnson have both made an absolutely insane amount of money from the series, and have both seemingly played a key role in making it as box office-shatteringly successful as it currently is.

In other words? It's in precisely no-one's interest for one of them to depart. And so, it seems, neither of them will.

What do you think, though? Do you want to see both Diesel and Johnson return for the next Furious outing? Let us know below!

