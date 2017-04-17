The #FastAndFurious franchise has become one of Hollywood's most popular and unlikely success stories. The first film was relatively small, and the franchise almost got off track after the second and third movies flopped. Universal once considered a straight-to-DVD film sequel and even mulled over pulling the Fast plug altogether.

Obviously, the sky cleared up for Universal and the Fast series is now their most profitable franchise. Ever since the fourth film in 2009, each money has made more money than the last. #FateOfTheFurious was released in theaters this past weekend; prior to release and many wondered if the film would be able to top the massive box office run made by #Furious7. Now, it looks like the eighth installment definitely has a chance...

'The Fate of the Furious' Comes In First Place With A Record Worldwide Opening Weekend

[Credit: Universal Pictures]

Without the emotional turmoil of Paul Walker's death, Fate of the Furious managed to make a staggering $532 million this weekend at the worldwide box office. As of today, the blockbuster holds the record for the highest worldwide opening, beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens by a small amount of $3.5 million. Don't worry #StarWars fans, The Last Jedi has a very good chance at handing this record back over to Lucasfilm.

'The Fate of the Furious' had an EXPLOSIVE weekend at the box office!

While this movie broke records overseas, earning a massive $432.3 million from 63 international markets, the movie didn't perform as well domestically. The film made just over $100 million, which is $47 million less than Furious 7's domestic opener. Nevertheless, grossing $100 million in one weekend is still a huge accomplishment, but it doesn't line up with all of the other numbers. In comparison, The Fate and the Furious is only the 42nd largest domestic opening, trailing behind movies like X-Men: The Last Stand and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Fate of the Furious had an epic opening weekend, but how long will the film's box office reign last? If this was at any other time of the year, I would say the film won't last that long because most people won't see the film more than once like they do with a Star Wars or comic book movie. However, Universal picked a perfect date for Fast 8 to debut as the next two weeks are practically empty in the sense that much smaller films are being released until Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 opens.

'The Boss Baby' Crawls Its Way To The #2 Spot While 'Beauty and the Beast' Still Brings In The Cash

[Credit: 20th Century Fox, Disney]

After owning the top spot for two weeks, #TheBossBaby takes a 41 percent dip from the previous week and made $15.5 million. The movie hasn't even crossed the $250 million worldwide mark yet, which means it will probably end between $250 and $300 million worldwide. The movie didn't receive the best critical response, but it still managed to make a decent amount of money at the box office.

In reality, people would much rather go and see #BeautyAndTheBeast for a second or third time than have to sit through the mediocre Boss Baby. In its fifth week, Beauty and the Beast has grossed an impressive $13.4 million. In comparison, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story made the same amount of money in its fifth weekend. Beauty and the Beast has notably become the highest grossing live-action movie musical of all-time!

HOW MAGICAL?!

Beauty and the Beast continues to climb up the charts on the all-time worldwide grosses list. Currently, the film is sitting at the 22nd spot with a staggering $1.043 billion dollars, right behind Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. In fact, the newest #Disney princess movie only needs a few more million dollars to pass it. After that, it will need another 10 million dollars to pass Rogue One, which it will probably due considering how long the legs are for this movie. Either way, it's a win-win situation for Disney!

See also:

In Their Second Weekend, 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' And 'Going In Style' Fail To Catch People's Interest Once Again

[Credit: Sony, Warner Bros]

#SmurfsTheLostVillage was the franchise's last chance to redeem itself, and while the movie isn't horrible, it doesn't hold up to the high standard other recent animation movies set such as Zootopia, Finding Dory, Moana, and Kubo and the Two Strings. Anyways, parents decided to take their kids to Beauty and the Beast while they shoved popcorn in their faces watching The Fate and the Furious.

The animated film dipped more than 50 percent in its second weekend, grossing only 6.5 million dollars. In comparison, The Smurfs made $20.7 million in its second weekend - and that film was not acclaimed by most to say the least. Smurfs: The Lost Village hasn't even hit the 100 million dollar mark as it has currently grossed $95 million. It's not clear how much Sony was banking on this movie to succeed, but it's safe to say we won't be seeing another Smurfs movie in a long time... hopefully!

Time to wave goodbye to the Smurfs for a while!

On the other hand, #GoingInStyle continues to be the perfect example of a film with a trailer that catches audience eyes, and a release that can't bring people to theaters. Going in Style made Warner Bros $6.35 million this weekend, bringing its domestic total up to $23.4 million and its worldwide total to $35 million. With a $25 million budget, this film certainly didn't flop, but we can't help but think that it could have performed a lot better (especially if you replaced Alan Arkin with a better-known older actor such as Patrick Stewart or Ian McKellen).

What movie(s) did YOU check out this weekend? What do you think of the box office numbers? Discuss below!