Can you believe Breaking Bad ended over four years ago? The fan base of the series only continues to grow over the years thanks to streaming services, so Walter White's popularity is at an all-time high. The only people who might be made about the show's lasting legacy are the owners of the Heisenberg's house.

Throughout the groundbreaking AMC series, fans rooted for everyday dad turned meth king, despite his questionable decision making skills. Walter White tried to remain the ultimate family man by providing for his wife and kids. It may have looked perfect from the outside, but behind closed doors, we knew all too well what the antihero was really up to. As the White home became the setting for a number of prominent scenes during the show's lifetime, fans have declared it a must-stop on the unofficial #BreakingBad tour, much to the dismay of the real homeowners.

Several spots in and around Albuquerque served as shooting locations for the series. The residential neighborhood home was used for exterior shots, but fans seem to think all of the home scenes were shot inside. Over the years thousands of fans have made their way to the home for pictures, and the owners of the house have had enough. Joanne Quintana, whose mother owns the home, spoke with a local Albuquerque news station to share the family's ongoing frustration:

"They feel the need to tell us to close our garage, get out of the picture, you know -- tell us what to do on our own property."

It gets even worse. The family has reported people stealing souvenirs from their property and even throwing pizzas onto the roof to recreate a memorable scene involving #BryanCranston. The family is at its wit's end with the endless harassment from the hundred visitors they get per week, so they are putting up a 6-foot iron fence to deter visitors from overstepping their boundaries.

This just serves as another example of how perceptions of reality and fiction can blurred by some fans. The home might have been used as a shooting location for a hit #TV show, but it's still owned by a family who deserves its privacy. Even the show's creator Vince Gilligan has been spending years trying to convince fans to leave this family alone. Maybe he can give these homeowners some advice on how tall they should build that fence.

What do you think about what's going on at the Breaking Bad house? Tell us in the comments below!

(Sources: AV Club, KOB 4)