J.J. Abrams may be finished with reboots, but that doesn't mean the #StarTrek franchise is over. #Trek will return to #TV later this year with the latest series to boldly go where no one has gone before, Star Trek: Discovery.

A new behind-the-scenes teaser for the upcoming CBS #TV show settled into standard orbit on the Internet today and beamed down our first look at the sets and uniforms from the highly-anticipated series.

Take a look at the new trailer before we break it down scene by scene.

Star Trek: Discovery In Production

The series has already started production in Toronto according to Variety and from the looks of this behind-the-scenes trailer, it looks like the series will not disappoint.

A blast from the past.

Starting with a tribute to Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, the trailer takes us back to the beginning of the franchise with nostalgic photographs of our favorite Trek actors and make-up artists.

We then cut to a massive set piece which looks like it could be the inside of a ship. Soon after, we are shown photographs and a 3D render of the Discovery starship and even get a glimpse at what appears to be the Klingon and Starfleet uniforms.

Starship Discovery 3D render

Starship Discovery photos

Klingon uniform

Starfleet uniform

We also see the Captain's Chair, which has become a Trek icon of its own with a long an rich tradition.

Tribute To The Original

Star Trek: Discovery looks like it will indeed honor the spirit of the original series. The essence of Star Trek is present in every second of the new teaser and this sneak peek has our anticipation for the new series running at warp speed! The groundbreaking #scifi franchise has been missed on the small screen.

Star Trek: Discovery will be available on CBS and CBS All Access.