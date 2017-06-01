Brendan Fraser was one of the most beloved and well-known actors around in the 1990s through early 2000s. Unfortunately, he's not been very active as of late. Aside from his roles in shows like Texas Rising and The Affair, there's very little we've seen of him. Fortunately, that changes today.

Brendan Fraser Is Finally Back In Action

Variety is reporting that Fraser has joined FX's new anthology series #Trust in a leading role. The first installment in the series,which will consist of 10 episodes, was developed by Danny Boyle (Steve Jobs, 28 Weeks Later) Christian Colson and Simon Beaufoy. It will be set in 1973 and will tell the story of John Paul Getty III, heir to the Getty fortune, and his subsequent kidnapping by the mafia in Rome.

Brendan Fraser will portray James Fletcher Chace, J. Paul Getty Sr.'s eccentric private investigator. He'll be joining quite an impressive cast consisting of #DonaldSutherland as J. Paul Getty, #HilarySwank as Gail Getty (J. Paul Getty III's mother), and #HarrisDickinson, who'll play J. Paul Getty III.

The premise alone sounds exciting enough, but the prospect of watching the show gets even better as it's described as a being "equal parts family history, dynastic saga and examination of the corrosive power of money."

This is actually the first project in a major comeback plan from Fraser. He's currently filming AT&T's new TV series, Condor, which deals with a young CIA analyst who joins the government organization with the belief he can change it from the inside, but discovers a terrible surprise waiting for him. Fraser will be playing Nathan Fowler.

Trust will start filming in June, so Fraser is about to have a very intense year. Condor is shooting in Toronto, so he'll have to travel back and forth from there to London and Rome to film Trust. That's... quite a busy flying schedule. Aside from those, he'll be popping up in two films this year: Behind the Curtain of Night and The Field.

#BrendanFraser is an amazing actor, who like I said, was very prominent just a decade ago. As a big fan of him, it's incredible to see him getting back on track with his career. Hopefully, this is the start of something much bigger for him.

