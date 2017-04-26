Despite the lifestyle of a big Hollywood star seeming to be nothing but glitz and glamor, it appears as though there's a significant downside to being in the spotlight 24/7; something that's not totally surprising when you consider how foreign it must be to suddenly become such a public figure.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Academy Award winner Brie Larson opened up about her own struggles with sudden mega stardom, explaining how fellow young actors Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence were pillars of support when she needed it most.

Larson in 'Room' [Credit: A24]

It was whilst #BrieLarson was promoting the 2014 film Room, a performance which later won her the Academy Award for Best Actress, that she began to strongly feel some of the negative effects of working in what can be a very isolating industry. Larson says that she "felt lonely and bad sometimes," adding that she was "embarrassed to keep talking about myself," when the actors reached out to her. She explained:

"Emma wrote this beautiful e-mail out of nowhere, and then one day Jen sent me a text message after she saw 'Room', and we started talking... That [group of friends] saved my life. I was able to talk with them about everything that was going on in my life, and it was with people who had been through it before and are also hilarious. That support and acceptance was everything."

Along with Stone and Lawrence, Larson also grew close to Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer (with whom she co-starred in the 2015 film Trainwreck). The group of friends all shared a group message chain and Larson, who was home-schooled, found the supportive nature of the friends to be "absolutely incredible."

But while the group may have helped Larson through a tough time of her own, it's clear that this friendship is very much a two-way street, with Larson sharing in Emma Stone's many award wins earlier this year for her part in La La Land. Larson shared more than one picture of the pair embracing on Instagram, including the image above with the heartwarming caption, "tfw you get to witness your friend living their full potential." Aw, stop it you guys! (Please never stop).

(Source: Vanity Fair)