It's taken a bit too long for Marvel Studios to finally get a female-led movie going — after all, we're still wondering how Black Widow didn't get her solo outing — but at last, 2019 will see the release of Captain Marvel. Starring Brie Larson in the title role, the story features one badass superhero who likes to get things done — and should hopefully herald a more diverse future in the world of comic book blockbuster movies.

While Larson has been the face of #CaptainMarvel for a while, the news only recently broke that the movie had found its director, who is actually going to be a pair: Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who have worked together on movies such as Mississippi Grind, will be helming Captain Marvel. For some, it's great to hear that #Marvel has kept its promise to include a female director on the project, but for others, the fact that she'll be working with a man makes it only a semi-victory.

Does The DCEU Have An Advantage Over Marvel In Terms Of Female Representation?

While praising the DCEU's production of Wonder Woman, Twitter user SuperheroSpot stated he felt like DC's movies were ahead of Marvel's in terms of female representation thanks to the involvement of Deborah Snyder, who's a producer on all of the universe's movies, behind the scenes. When he stated that he didn't feel like there were women with "any creative control or decision making powers regarding the direction of the MCU," #BrieLarson herself stepped in to highlight the work of Victoria Alonso.

The Executive Vice President of Physical Production at Marvel Studios, Alonso has been producing Marvel movies since 2008's Iron Man. In fact, of the 27 production credits to her name, only two aren't Marvel. While that clears up the notion that there aren't any women involved behind the scenes of the #MCU, this kind of interaction does highlight that they don't seem to get enough credit for their work.

Thankfully, it also goes to show Larson's dedication to promoting gender equality, which is just another reason she's the perfect choice for Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel is set to be released March 8, 2019. Until we get a trailer, watch the one for Larson's latest movie Free Fire: