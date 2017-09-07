Marvel tends to use real world settings for its superheroes and storylines, but the sprawling cinematic universe also has its fair share of fictional locations. One of the most prominent ones is Wakanda, Black Panther's reclusive home country. Most fans know the country isn't real, but apparently, not everyone is aware of that bit of trivia. "Who would that be," you ask? British Airways' in-flight magazine, High Life.

The magazine published a list of best-dressed celebrities, and one of them was Lupita Nyong'o, who's starring in next year's Black Panther as Nakia. Given the publication's in-flight circulation that goes worldwide, every star had the country they were from written next to their name.

Nyong'o was born in Mexico City to Kenyan parents, and she has stated she identifies herself as Kenyan/Mexican. For some strange reason however, the publication listed her place of origin as "#Wakanda":

The British Airways in flight magazine really thinks Lupita Nyongo is from Wakanda. pic.twitter.com/Pjnytkf68A — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) September 4, 2017

Well that was completely unexpected. Now, everyone makes mistakes, but this one is particularly baffling. Where's the section about Judy Garland hailing from Oz? Or Chris Hemsworth from the far-away country of Asgard?

Fans Had A Lot Of Fun With This Blunder

We've seen numerous times how the internet is a hungry creature always on the lookout for things to criticize or examine, and this slip up was quite a feast. Tons of people on social media had a blast with the situation:

That's how good an actress she is — James Green (@Jim1810) September 4, 2017

(Wakanda, Somewhere in Africa, Mexico) — damaris (@damarismuga) September 7, 2017

Go easy guys, it could have been worse- they could've listed her country as "Africa". At least someone attempted to be specific... — Kagai (@kagaikinyua) September 6, 2017

See how they didn't indicate where Wakanda is located? Because it's a secluded African country and very few people know where it is. — Babtnd (@_amza_) September 6, 2017

Wakanda is lovely this time of year — AG (@5horizns) September 5, 2017

I wonder whether any non-comic book readers flying British Airways picked up the magazine, read "Wakanda" and felt the urge to know more about the location. If that happened, I can only imagine their surprise when realizing that their only research materials were comic books.

Jokes aside, neither Nyong'o, #Marvel nor British Airways have made any comments about the mistake, but I won't lie, I'd love to see Marvel release some sort of statement about it. The company is well-known for its cheeky responses to different incidents (anyone remember the infamous Age of Ultron trailer leak?), so I'm betting one message touching on this mistake would be hilarious.

If you want to take a trip to Wakanda, #BlackPanther will land in theaters on February 16, 2018.

What did you think about High Life's Black Panther blunder? Let me know in the comments!