Britney Spears is one of the most influential pop stars of the last two decades, and she is one hell of a performer. Spears has been showcasing all her greatest hits up to 50 times a year in her Las Vegas show since 2013, and her fans have flocked to see her time and again.

Although Spears puts on one hell of a show, some people are convinced that Britney lip-syncs to a vocal track during her concerts. Although she has paid no mind to these accusations in the past, it seems she's had enough, and recently addressed the issue head on.

Britney Spears Addresses Lip-Syncing Rumors

Britney asked about lip syncing in an Israeli interview todaypic.twitter.com/EGKQUS8t6X — paul richard (@paulboy) June 27, 2017

Britney made an appearance on an Israeli television show to promote her upcoming concert in Tel Aviv, when the host asked her what she thought about the rumors that she lip-syncs during her concerts. Spears was pleased that she had the opportunity to address the issue, and did not hold back:

“I'm glad you're addressing this question, because it's really funny. A lot of people think that I don't do live. I usually – because I'm dancing so much – I do have a little bit of playback but there's a mixture of my voice and the playback. It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it."

Ms. Spears’s anger is understandable; she dances for almost 2 hours straight in every single show, and on top of that, she's expected to sing every song perfectly. It’s a near-impossible task, but somehow, Britney shows up show after show and crushes it.

To be fair to Britney, most pop stars who dance during their performances use backing tracks, and we only notice when something goes wrong with the playback (Mariah Carey’s 2016 New Year’s Eve fiasco is a prime example).

Although Britney Spears has been dealing with these lip-syncing accusations for years, her management team usually comes to her defense. In 2014 when Britney first started her Las Vegas show, her tour manager Adam Leber addressed the rumors directly during an interview with Medium, and explained how strenuous Britney’s concerts are:

"To put on the show that she puts on, it's virtually impossible to sing the entire time and do what she does. She's singing on every song, basically, when she has the ability to sing. There's no way you can dance for 90 minutes straight and sing the entire time."

Whether Spears uses a playback track or not, no one can deny that #BritneySpears is one of the most dedicated performers working today. Britney has spoken her mind about the rumors, and we should all remember the immortal words of Chris Crocker: "Leave Britney alone!"

Britney: Piece of Me will be wrapping up its 4-year run in Las Vegas in December of this year, but Britney still has a lot of performances scheduled before it ends.

(Sources: E! News, Medium)