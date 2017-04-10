It's the end of another era for pop's princess #BritneySpears; after four years, the end date of her "Piece of Me" residency in Las Vegas has been announced. And, in true Spears style, she'll be going out with a bang.

Though we'll never tire of seeing Britney wiggle around the stage in outfits mere mortals could only dream of pulling off — see below for a camo-sequined swimsuit paired with fishnet stockings and thigh-highs — four years is a long time to relentlessly work, b*tch, especially when running sellout shows.

So then, it is with a heavy but understanding heart that we announce her successful stint at the Axis theater at Planet Hollywood will come to a close on December 31, 2017 — New Year's Eve. Talk about a dramatic exit!

See also:

While we appreciate that all good things must come to an end, it's not all bad tidings we bring; a return to Vegas (at a new location) could definitely be in the cards. Her manager Larry Rudolph told the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

"Our next move is undecided. We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas. Anything is possible. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward."

And considering "Piece of Me" reportedly brought Britters a tidy annual salary of $15 million, we're willing to bet that she'll be back.

Have you seen Britney perform live? Share your memories in the comments!