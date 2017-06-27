Given GLOW is a show about wrestling in the 1980s, it came as no surprise to see Alison Brie's character, Ruth gain inspiration from Hulk Hogan's iconic wrestling moves in the show's very first episode. And while Hogan is clearly an ongoing influence for the GLOW crew, you may not have noticed a second Hogan family member who also appeared in the series.

Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke, made a guest appearance on #GLOW, in the role of Amber Fredrickson. You'll remember Amber as the woman from Episode 8, "Maybe It’s All the Disco," who shows Ruth and Sam around the Mayan-themed nightclub which was being scouted as a possible venue for the GLOW shows.

Though it was a minor part, it was an awesome way for Brooke to share in the early days of her father's career, which began in the late 1970s, long before she was even born.

However Brooke wasn't the only real life wrestling connection in GLOW. Cast member Kia Stevens — who played Tammé Dawson, a.k.a Welfare Queen — is a big name in the wrestling world, having been a part of the wrestling scene since 2002. Stevens is best known by her TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling) ring name, Awesome Kong, though also appeared in the WWE as Kharma.

In addition to Stevens, the two wrestler brothers of Carmen, Mighty Tom Jackson and Big Kurt Jackson, were played by wrestling legends, George Murdoch and Carly Colón. Wrestling fans will know Murdoch better as Tyrus from TNA, or Brodus Clay from the WWE, and Colón as Carlito in WWE.

With all of that athletic talent in addition to the strong actors in the cast, it's not hard to see why GLOW has become another instant success for Netflix. Although Season 1 has only just been released, it's already generating such buzz that a second season seems inevitable, and in addition to being great television it might just create a whole new generation of wrestling fanatics.

GLOW Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.

Did you notice Brooke's cameo in the series? What did you think of GLOW? Tell me in the comments below!