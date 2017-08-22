After years of uncertainty and a troublesome development process, Bohemian Rhapsody is finally taking shape. Directed by Bryan Singer, the film will explore the days of fame for Queen with a particular focus on the band's memorable Live Aid performance at Wembley Stadium. Last year, Mr. Robot's Rami Malek was cast as beloved frontman Freddie Mercury, but aside from that, the project has been relatively quiet. Thankfully there's news that will surely get fans excited for the project: The fictionalized version of Queen has been put together.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, #JoeMazzello (Jurassic Park, The Social Network), Gwilym Lee (Land Girls, Henry V) and #BenHardy (X-Men: Apocalypse, EastEnders) have been cast as bass player John Deacon, guitarist Brian May, and drummer Roger Taylor, respectively.

Bryan Singer seemingly prepared fans for the announcement last week, when he took to Instagram to post a picture of himself alongside original band members #BrianMay and Roger Taylor, after what he called a "fantastic office visit":

A cast for any given biopic is usually hard to put together because of how delicate it is to find actors who actually resemble the real life people they're acting as. Fortunately, these three actors definitely resemble the #Queen musicians.

The Legacy Of A Band

Bohemian Rhapsody was initially developed as an in-depth look at Mercury's life and excesses, but the focus changed to chronicling the band's rise to fame, which probably means that the roles of Hardy, Mazzello and Lee will be just as prominent as #RamiMalek's. Some fans wanting to see #FreddieMercury be the focus of the film may be worried by that, but while Mercury was the face of Queen, the other three were integral pieces of the band's success.

In fact, it was them, and not Mercury, who were responsible for some of Queen's greatest hits. "Radio Gaga" and "Days Of Our Lives" were written by Taylor, Deacon composed "I Want To Break Free" and "Another One Bites The Dust," and May was the man behind everyone's favorite sporting event song, "We Will Rock You."

They're also interesting enough personalities to have a movie based around them, due to their respectable legacies in the music industry. May is one of the most respected guitar players out there, being voted #26 in Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time." #RogerTaylor was listed as the #8 greatest drummer in classic rock history in a 2005 Planet Rock poll, and he's well known for his four octave vocal range. As for the now-retired #JohnDeacon, aside from his signature playing style, he was known as one of the band's most prolific composers.

On top of that, there's a lot of potential in the movie exploring the relationship between the Queen band members, because they had an interesting team dynamic. They were constantly at odds with each other over everything from songwriting to their recording efforts. You can get a taste of those conflicts in this video:

While the way the characters will be handled in the film is currently a mystery, it would be really interesting to see the band's different egos colliding on their road to success. #BryanSinger is a talented director, so I'm sure he'll take full advantage of that team dynamic and bring us an awesome story.

Bohemian Rhapsody will hit theaters on December 25, 2018.

What do you think about the casting choices for Queen's remaining members? Let me know in the comments!

[Sources: The Hollywood Reporter]