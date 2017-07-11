All of us who grew up watching the Transformers cartoons in the '80s were ecstatic when we saw one of our favorite Autobots, Bumblebee, appear for the first time in the live-action Transformers movie in all of his metallic, yellow glory. With the success of the Transformers franchise, we were even more delighted to find out that Bumblebee is about to get his own spin-off movie directed by Travis Knight.

Now it looks like Paramount has found a new face to inject some freshness into the franchise. Jorge Lendeborg, Jr. is in talks to star as the male lead in the #Transformers spin-off #Bumblebee movie. Lendeborg will be playing opposite Pitch Perfect's Hailee Steinfeld, who will play a tomboy who works as a mechanic.

All we know so far is that the movie will be based on Bumblebee's life in an earlier decade. Since, not much is known about #JorgeLendeborgJr's role in the upcoming movie, here is some information about the man who might be our Bumblebee.

Who Is Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.?

Newcomer Jorge Lendeborg, Jr. has already tackled a major motion picture this summer. You can see him play Midtown High School student Jason in Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Not too shabby for an unknown actor!

He's first acting job was in the movie The Land, which followed four teenage boys looking to become professional skateboarders as they get entangled with a Cleveland, Ohio crime boss.

Lendeborg's rising stardom has landed him a role in Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel, which is a science-fiction film based on Yukito Kishiro's Battle Angel Alita manga story. He is also slated to play a role in the upcoming young adult movie Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda. The movie is based on a novel by Becky Albertalli about about a boy who has yet to come out as gay.

Bumblebee is slated for a June 8, 2018 release.

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)