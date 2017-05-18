In a little over a month, #TransformersTheLastKnight will debut in theaters everywhere. The Last Knight may be a fifth Transformers movie that, to many, might seem unappealing but it's one of the most anticipated installments in the franchise. The reason why fan interest has been piqued is because a dramatic change in dynamic is coming for the Transformers, namely the betrayal of Optimus Prime. The leader of the Autobots has apparently defected from the team. Optimus has been seen battling Bumblebee in the previous trailers released so that confrontation should be one of great intrigue. It's up for debate who'll win their fight, though it appears Bumblebee might have a hidden advantage over #OptimusPrime.

Optimus has arguably more experience and combat knowledge than Bumblebee and he'd usually win that fight. However, Bumblebee just debuted a brand-new ability in the international trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight, one that means he may get the best of Optimus when they face each other on the battlefield:

Toward the end of the trailer, a few screenshots appear to show #Bumblebee being torn apart by a heavy artillery gun. We can see Bumblebee's body parts fall away and his head roll. It seems as though Bumblebee is a goner at this point but that's before we see his mangled body parts begin to reassemble themselves. Once his body is reassembled, Bumblebee looks brand-new, as if he is completely unaffected by his body being torn apart. Does this mean Bumblebee has become indestructible?

To be fair, Bumblebee probably isn't indestructible but it seems like his body is unique in comparison to other Transformers. We've seen most #Transformers get torn apart and die on the spot but Bumblebee doesn't appear to have that same weakness. Then again, there's likely a limit to how much of Bumblebee's body can be ripped apart before he's unable to reassemble himself again.

Regardless of the limits of Bumblebee's new ability, he's definitely got a better shot at surviving the events of #Transformers5. We've seen Bumblebee caught up in some compromising situations already but seeing him reassemble his own body puts my concerns for Bumblebee to rest. And maybe we'll get to explore his hidden ability in his spinoff movie.

What did you think of Bumblebee's new ability in Transformers: The Last Knight? Cool or not? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Transformers: The Last Knight opens in theaters on June 21, 2017.