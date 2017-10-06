When Andy Muschietti's It hit theaters, it took the world by storm. Pennywise's big screen outing was well-received by critics and audiences alike, and the overwhelming success didn't stop there. It became a financial hit, earning over $500 million and breaking several box office records in the process.

Now, the popular #horror tale has become responsible of breaking yet another record, but it's one pretty much no one could have expected: becoming the longest Burger King commercial in history. Nope, that wasn't a typo.

'It' Has Become A Long PSA About Not Trusting Clowns (Seriously)

The situation is as weird and hilarious as it sounds, so allow me to give you some backstory. The movie hit theaters in early September around the world, but it premiered three weeks later in Germany. Prior to the movie being released there, a group of people were invited to a pre-premiere. But this wasn't your usual screening. It was actually a long commercial for Burger King and a fun smear campaign against McDonald's and its mascot, Ronald McDonald.

The film was shown in its entirety, but prior to the credits rolling on screen, a seal from Burger King appeared, telling people: "The Moral Is: Never Trust A Clown." The fast food company released the video on its official YouTube channel, so you can check out what went on for yourself:

Yikes, that message will probably not sit well with the World Clown Association. Often to hype up the release of a horror film, studios will film a test audience's terrified reactions to the film as they watch. I loved the fact that this video flipped that form of advertising on its head. Yes, the footage included scared reactions and occasional nervous jumps, but it ended on a comedic note, as most of the unsuspecting moviegoers looked at each other, completely confused by the message at the end.

Now, as hilarious as the screening was, there's a deeper dig meant with the joke. Back in September, the Russian Burger King brand tried to have It banned in Russia. The reason? The company felt that #Pennywise was too similar to Ronald McDonald, and the film served as advertising for McDonald's as a result.

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Taking that frankly bizarre lawsuit into account, the hijacking of this It screening could be considered another attempt on Burger King's part to badmouth its biggest rival. On a side note, I don't think anyone could have imagined that they'd be filing their complaint by turning the film into their own commercial.

If you want to be scared by a demonic clown (without any PSA's by a fast food company), #AndyMuschietti's It is currently in theaters.

What did you think about Burger King transforming It into an elaborate commercial for its food? Do you prefer Burger King or McDonald's? Let me know in the comments!