If there's one thing that strikes terror into the heart of any young millennial, it's when a mom refers to something as "so cool." Consequently, Caitlyn Jenner coming out to defend her daughter Kendall's horrific Pepsi advert — which was pulled pretty much immediately after its release — is the perfect accolade for such a travesty.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Caitlyn opened up about how she thought the racially/politically insensitive ad was not only "cool" but also "cute." Oh how a parent's love is apparently so very, very blind.

Caitlyn Is On The War Path & Only A Select Few Have Escaped Unharmed

It's been a busy few weeks for Caitlyn given that her tell-all autobiography, The Secrets Of My Life, was released only a few days ago. Having managed to offend multiple members of her Kardashian family, Caitlyn has been giving several interviews to support the book's claims as well as divulge various family secrets along the way.

However, in her interview with Andy Cohen, Caitlyn stated that she didn't give her two children with Kris Jenner, Kendall and Kylie, advanced copies of the book because:

"To be honest they're not really talked about a lot in the book."

Whether this was due to the fact that Caitlyn wanted to protect her daughters or because Kendall and Kylie have about as much personality as a couple of beige potatoes however, is up for debate.

Caitlyn Proves A Parent's Love Is Well And Truly Blind

After revealing that she hasn't spoken to the newly gym-possessed Kardashian, Khloe, for over 2 years, Andy Cohen drove Caitlyn's conversation towards Kendall's Pepsi plight and asked her outright what her opinion was of the whole debacle. Proving that her finger is on the pulse, Caitlyn replied:

"I saw [the commercial] and thought ‘that is so cool!’”

And certifying that a parent's love is well and truly blind to all the horrifying socio-political implications of their child's actions, she went on to state:

“It was cute and I guess I didn’t see all the things other people saw.”

This is all pretty ironic given that it's exactly the same line Kris uses when discussing her apparent blindness during their marriage to Caitlyn's gender struggles.