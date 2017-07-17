The year-long wait has been torture, but the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere was a feast for all of us who dealt with the hiatus. Nearly every house who matters in this new war was featured, with the bonus of some sweet revenge for the Starks, and the refreshingly bizarre Euron Greyjoy finally having some much deserved time in the spotlight.

There were also a couple of nostalgic moments that clearly referenced previous seasons, so here's a brief round-up of all those #callbacks in Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere.

As always, if you haven't watched the premiere yet, be advised that there'll be spoilers ahead. With that out of the way, shall we begin?

'The North Remembers'

We all thought killing Walder Frey was Arya's way to exact revenge for the murders of her mother and brother by the Freys at the Red Wedding, but a girl had another idea entirely. After literally annihilating the House Frey in a single night, Arya made sure the one survivor she purposefully spared told the tale the way she's supposed to — by invoking the "the North remembers" line.

"Tell them the North remembers, and that winter has come for House Frey."

The North Remembers was the title of the premiere episode of Game of Thrones Season 2, still in the aftermath of Ned Stark's decapitation. Later, in Season 5, as Sansa was Ramsay's captive in Winterfell, she found she was not alone as an old servant also echoed "the North remembers" to her.

'Bend The Knee'

And once more the Starks were summoned South, to King's Landing, to swear their fealty to a king — or, in this case, a queen — they don't support. First, it was Ned's father and brother, who knelt before King Aerys and never rose again. Then, Robb had to swear fealty to Joffrey, but raised an army and marched South instead, dying halfway there. Now, Jon and Sansa must swear fealty to the newly self-proclaimed Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, Cersei Lannister. Well, at least Jon hasn't raised the banners — yet.

'Whoever Loses Dies'

I dare say most of us recall Cersei telling Ned Stark that "when you play the game of Thrones, you either win or you die," back in Season 1. Well, now, more than ever, she understands that the stakes are high, especially for her and Jamie. In that same conversation with Jamie, Cersei even quoted her late father when she revealed her plan to forge a dynasty of a thousand years. That's what Tywin told Jamie in Season 1, as he was talking about family duty — while skillfully skinning a deer.

'Stannis Told Me About It'

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Sam broke the rules of Old Town and made some interesting discoveries about Dragonstone, and a cave full of obsidian in the Game of Thrones premiere, sending word to Jon about it. But it was back in Season 5 that he first heard about the dragonglass in Dragonstone, from Stannis Baratheon. Sam remembered Stannis's words, when the fallen king told Sam to "keep reading" to find out how to beat the White Walker army.

'I See A Wall'

The Hound had some pretty exhilarating experiences on his road trip with the Brotherhood Without Banners in the #GameofThronesSeason7 premiere. First, he had to face the harsh reality of the man he used to be, when he took shelter in the hut of the family he'd robbed and left for dead in Season 4. Then, the Hound got to try first-hand the experience of seeing visions in the flames, just as Stannis did through Melissandre back in Season 2. While Stannis saw a great battle in the North, the Hound's vision foreshadows the White Walker army crossing South via Eastwatch-by-the-sea.

The premiere episode was a build-up episode, where we were able to get reacquainted with all the main character, and see a glimpse of the path they'll take throughout the season. It wasn't action packed, but it worked the same Game of Thrones magic formula of always: plotting, blood and war — minus the typical heavy sex scenes.

What about you? Did you catch all these callbacks in the premiere episode of Game of Thrones? Did you notice another one? Make sure to share it in the comments below.