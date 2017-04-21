#FantasticBeasts brought fans back to the Wizarding World of #HarryPotter last November. In general, the movie was fun, with a great cast and a magic basket full of Potter-verse easter eggs. Now, the sequel is prepping for its production kickoff this summer, with many actors cast in new roles.

Recently, Jude Law was cast as a younger Dumbledore, for example. (Not quite a "new" role, but a new way to see a familiar face.) Now, we know about another new actor who'll expand the scope of the sequel's story.

Callum Turner To Play Newt Scamander’s Brother

Variety revealed that Callum Turner is in talks to play Newt Scamander’s brother in the sequel for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Callum Turner is a British actor (who would've guessed?) who has starred in Green Hood and Victor Frankenstein.

This role could be his breakout role, and might even kick-start his Hollywood career. Turner was also in Green Room, where he was an outstanding highlight from the movie. (Turner played Tiger, the singer of the Ain't Rights.) That role most likely helped him land the lead role in the upcoming film from The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb, The Only Living Boy in New York. He appears alongside Jeff Bridges in the August release.

Besides the fact that Callum Turner is playing Newt Scamander's brother, there isn't much more information about his character at this time, including his actual name. We do know that he will be acting alongside Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as young Dumbledore, and Johnny Depp as the villainous Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beasts 2 hits theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.

What do YOU guys think of this casting? Is Callum Turner the right fit for the film? Discuss below!