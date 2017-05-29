As we approach the last leg of the Cannes Film Festival, we must contemplate the sad fact that the A-list red carpet parade of stunning gowns will soon come to an abrupt halt. However, thankfully this year's event — located on the stunning coastline of the idyllic French Riviera — upped the fashion ante, giving us a wide-ranging selection of statement pieces to drool over from many years to come.

From the bizarre, to the breathtaking, here are some of the most notable looks from the Palais des Festivals at #Cannes 2017:

17. Susan Sarandon

The iconic Susan Sarandon ditched the jewels as she stepped out onto the famous Palais des Festivals red carpet in a green velvet Alberta Ferretti dress, urging us all to roll over and give up right there and then for we will never be as perfect as her.

16. Rita Ora

Sadly, we couldn't say the same for Rita Ora, who crumpled her breasts into a ruffled, midnight blue Ulyana Segeenko number that was probably a nightmare to take off when she needed to go to the bathroom.

Perhaps reserve this outfit for when you next go see Paris Hilton DJ in Ibiza, love?

15. Lily-Rose Depp

Top Favorites from #Cannes2017:#LilyRoseDepp wearing #Chanel Resort 2018 for the Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/GTjM4s57Mz — Maggie Gonzlez (@emaglem) May 21, 2017

While her dad Johnny was off mumbling incoherent nonsense as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, his 17-year-old daughter Lily Rose was a Grecian vision on the French Riviera. No wonder she's a Chanel muse.

14. Kristen Stewart

May 20 | Kristen Stewart at Cannes picture by Sebastien Micke for Paris Match. pic.twitter.com/NmSxTy0jx9 — Best of Kristen (@photosofkristen) May 25, 2017

Although #KristenStewart fans can certainly appreciate her edgy, peroxide-blonde buzz cut, it's a pity she decided to squeeze herself into what appears to be a full-body, grey Chanel sock.

13. Emily Ratajkowski

Despite the fact that model and actress Emily Ratajkowski reportedly had to sew her Peter Dundas dress in the backseat of a car on the way to the Cannes red carpet, it was one of her most sensational looks — even by EmRata standards. Top marks.

12. Robin Wright

Following the recent House of Cards unfair pay scandal brewing over at Netflix's political powerhouse, Robin Wright probably had to bat away quite a few questions from the paparazzi. And for the occasion, she apparently decided to wear a number usually reserved for a drunken corporate Christmas party.

11. Jessica Chastain

As honorary jury member, Jessica kept her outfit cuts conservative throughout the French extravaganza, leaving it to the color choice to really make her look pop. Most notably, she stepped out in a floor-length gown that matched her own hair, aptly referring to it as her "sunshine dress." Love!

10. Bella Hadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid clearly started off 2017 as she meant to go on — as naked on the red carpet as humanely possible without disturbing public decency. After floundering about in an eye-popping garment resembling a fisherman's actual net at the Met Gala, she waltzed out like a sexy Elsa from Frozen in a Ralph & Russo gown boasting a thigh slit that went on for days.

9. Nicole Kidman

Time and time again, Nicole Kidman proves that she is a magnificent Hollywood angel, radiating her exquisite style and grace in every direction she turns. And this year at Cannes was really her year — whether she was channeling her inner princess in a full-skirted Calvin Klein dress, sparkling in a sequin Rodarte number or posing in a heavy print kaftan, #TheBeguiled actress dazzled wherever she went.

8. Tilda Swinton

Although Tilda may have succeeded in channeling a dried up lizard scuttling about in a desert for most of the festival, she still managed to wow the jury with her exceptional performance in sci-fi thrille #Okja. Here's the trailer:

7. Elizabeth Olsen

In an inspiring turn of events, Elizabeth Olsen decided to go all Maria von Trapp from The Sound of Music at Cannes, transforming her hotel room curtains into a red-carpet worthy mini-dress. Impressive.

6. Kendall Jenner

Similarly, despite looking like she's wrapped herself in her grandmother MJ's patterned handkerchief, Kendall Jenner still took our breath away in a white Giambattista Valli Couture dress. Naturally — like many a Kardashian-Jenner before her — she had some massive diamonds swinging from her ear lobes too.

5. Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek sported a number of show-stopping outfits at Cannes this year, but no matter how long we stare at it, it's tough to tell whether this Alice In Wonderland-inspired creation — complete with a peter pan collar and a little red bow — is a winner or not.

The haircut's great though.

4. Lily Collins

Lily Collins always looks wonderful and we had no idea that she could look any more phenomenal until she waltzed out with a lid-full of perfect curls. Hair tips please?

3. Rihanna

Unsurprisingly, bad gal RiRi was also out in full force and killing it at Cannes. Rocking up to the Okja premiere uninvited, she made jaws drop by injecting a touch of The Matrix into her Dior gown with her futuristic Andy Wolf shades. Cheers, we'll drink to that.

2. Elisabeth Moss

Unfortunately, riding high on the dizzying success of The Handmaid's Tale, it seemed like actress Elisabeth Moss forgot to leave her leather jacket behind in a flurry of excitement ahead of tottering down the red carpet. And it's such a shame considering her white Oscar de la Renta gown probably deserved a better entrance.

1. Julianne Moore

And finally we had Julianne Moore, who stunned in a scarlet Givenchy Couture dress complete with intricate feather details at the film festival's opening ceremony. Is there ever a moment when this wonderful woman doesn't get it right? She could wear a garbage bag from Walmart and still look top-notch.

Who was the best/worst dressed at Cannes?