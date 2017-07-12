Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming.'

Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) latest outing may be one of the most critically acclaimed Spider-Man movies to date, but for fans, the best part of his first solo feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (#MCU) didn't have anything to do with the titular web-slinger. Captain America (Chris Evans) stole the show with his hilarious educational cameos, where he appeared in a series of Public Service Announcements (PSA) throughout Homecoming.

For those who want more PSAs from Captain America, we've got some great news: The Blu-Ray release of Spider-Man: Homecoming will feature even more PSAs from the First Avenger himself!

Captain Says: Waiting Is Half the Battle

During an interview with Collider, director John Watts revealed how the PSAs came to be. As it turns out, the Homecoming crew was able to work with Chris Evans for a limited time only, and Watts made the most out of this borrowed time by making up PSAs and inspirational messages for Captain America.

Watts: I just wrote pages of them ’cause I had Chris Evans for however amount of time, so I just feed him … I think we had a teleprompter actually, so he was just … It was like Captain America just showed up and had to do this stuff for the government… He’s just reading it off the scrolling thing and being like, ‘Are you sure you want me to say this?'

In the movie, Captain America appears in just three PSAs - not nearly enough to satisfy Cap's millions of fans. But according to Watts, more PSAs will be seen in the movie's upcoming home video release.

Watts: We put it together like it was the actual DVD that they show at the school, so it just is clicking from one to another to another.

In fact, these PSAs are most probably available on video at the MCU's Department of Education. While the wait may be a chore for some, those who saw Captain America's post-credits PSA will know that waiting it out can lead to great things.

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

Captain America's PSAs served as a humorous break from the events of Homecoming, but they also emphasized just how connected the Marvel movies really are. Since Captain America is a well-loved public figure, the American government would understandably turn to the decorated World War II hero to help educate the youth.

Perhaps the best revelation from Watts was how the Homecoming post-credits scene featuring Captain America's lesson on patience came to be. Apparently, the scene fans consider to be the best part of Homecoming was created at the last minute, proving that improvisation is just as important a virtue as patience.

Watts: When we were shooting, Eric Carroll, one of the Marvel producers and I just started laughing about, ‘What if we did one about patience and make that be a final thing?'

As hokey as Cap's PSAs may be, their existence makes sense in the world of the #MCU. After all, we've all seen similar precautionary messages in real life. In fact, they bear similarities to the real-life PSAs delivered by military-themed heroes such as the G.I. Joes, who partnered up with the National Child Safety Council.

Characters such as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been a force for change in the war on drugs, while Superman has helped kids safely know their way around the kitchen. Which begs the question, what would you like Captain America's unseen PSAs to be about?

