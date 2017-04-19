Of all the Marvel films in development, perhaps none has had more riding on it or been more elusive with details than #CaptainMarvel.

After the casting of Brie Larson as the titular character, not much has been forthcoming about the flick, but finally, Marvel has announced that it's tapped its directors—yes, "directors," as in two.

Variety is reporting that Mississippi Grind directing duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will be the ones to pilot Carol Danvers into her first adventures in the MCU.

Credit: BossLogic

It appears the pair have brought something special to the table to land the gig—#Marvel made it clear after Larson's casting that it was just fine taking its time searching for the right director, particularly as it was adamant it wanted the script to be solid before taking the next step. The studio also specified that it was especially keen to have a female director at the helm, considering this will be Marvel's first female-led superhero film.

For those of you fans scratching your heads and going, "Who the hell are those guys?," don't forget—you'd likely never heard of James Gunn or the Russo brothers before they made some of your favorite Marvel films to date. We can expect it will be no less the case here. The studio reportedly met with Boden and Fleck a handful of times before officially offering the job, an indicator that they're really happy with the vision that the pair had for the character of Captain Marvel and how to integrate her into the #MCU.

And it's very cool that, in front and behind the camera, this is going to be a female-powered flick. Carol Danvers is the very definition of a kickass female inside and out. With #BrieLarson taking on the role, Boden directing, and screenwriting team Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman behind the script, we can expect this movie to do justice to Captain Marvel—just as she deserves.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.