With two years left until the release of Captain Marvel, there is plenty of time to theorize what we might see in the film. As you already know, a lot is going on in the MCU right now, namely Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man & The Wasp, and Avengers 4. This leaves Captain Marvel a tiny slot in the entire mess, even though Carol Danvers is confirmed to make her first appearance in Infinity War. This will actually help Marvel Studios financially, as many audiences don't know who Captain Marvel is, potentially hurting box office earnings. However, including her in Avengers: Infinity War helps non comic book readers familiarize themselves with her character, hopefully bringing in broader audiences for the Captain Marvel film, set to hit theaters March 8, 2019!

Hopefully We Learn From The Past

'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

As of now, every hero with a solo film the #MCU either has become an Avenger, or wants to be one. For the last 10 years, this has become sort of a trend. Thor, Hulk, Iron Man and Captain America have all had solo films, and three of them have their own trilogies.

Marvel's other team, the Guardians of the Galaxy, have only appeared in ensemble films. Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot and Rocket haven't had a single solo film, and it doesn't seem like Marvel isn't currently planning on giving any of them a solo movie — or, so we thought. As most of you already know,

Read spoiler Yondu dies in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

This leaves an empty slot on the Guardians' team. I believe this empty slot may soon be filled by none other than #CaptainMarvel. The character would be a perfect way for Marvel Studios to bring her into the fold, considering how Captain Marvel spends a majority of her time in space.

According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the MCU will change a lot post-Infinity War:

"By the time we’re at untitled Avengers 4, the 22 movies that will have encompassed the first three phases of the MCU. And what happens after that will be very different. I don’t know if it’s Phase 4, it might be a new thing.”

No, the fourth phase of the MCU is not a reboot. Feige is just saying it will be very different, which is what the MCU needs in order to thrive: a change. The same content in different styles isn't going to interest audiences for another eight films of the MCU.

Captain Marvel — What We Know

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

As of now, not much is known about Captain Marvel other than the fact that Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury, the Quantum Realm we saw in Ant-Man will return, and according to Brie Larson, Captain Marvel will bring Earth and space together.

“Well, quite simply, she’s kind of like the bridge between these two worlds. She’s the bridge between what’s happening up in space and what’s happening down on Earth.”

Other than Thor, we haven't really seen anyone fly from Earth to space and back. If Captain Marvel does become a Guardian, I think it would be very interesting! Plus, it would still be true to her comic book narrative, as Captain Marvel has been a member of the Guardians Of The Galaxy several times.

